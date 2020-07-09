1454 Duckhorn Street

Amenities
This lovely home in Moss Creek is so conveniently located and has great neighborhood features. Formal LR/DR combo and great room w/gas log FP. Beautiful flooring. Kitchen open to GR. Newer appliances, carpet, very clean. Four Bedrooms w/walkin closets and 2 full baths upstairs. Very spacious Master Suite. Occupancy is limited to 6 people, no smoking or vaping, no pets. Sq footage per owner. Income should be $6400+ gross per month. Application fee of $65 is required for one applicant, $95 for two in order to meet income requirement.. Avail 9-1.