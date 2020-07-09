1454 Duckhorn Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace ice maker microwave oven refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking

This lovely home in Moss Creek is so conveniently located and has great neighborhood features. Formal LR/DR combo and great room w/gas log FP. Beautiful flooring. Kitchen open to GR. Newer appliances, carpet, very clean. Four Bedrooms w/walkin closets and 2 full baths upstairs. Very spacious Master Suite. Occupancy is limited to 6 people, no smoking or vaping, no pets. Sq footage per owner. Income should be $6400+ gross per month. Application fee of $65 is required for one applicant, $95 for two in order to meet income requirement.. Avail 9-1.