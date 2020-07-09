All apartments in Concord
1454 Duckhorn Street
Last updated August 18 2019 at 4:04 AM

1454 Duckhorn Street

1454 Duckhorn Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1454 Duckhorn Street Northwest, Concord, NC 28027
Moss Creek

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
ceiling fan
fireplace
ice maker
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
This lovely home in Moss Creek is so conveniently located and has great neighborhood features. Formal LR/DR combo and great room w/gas log FP. Beautiful flooring. Kitchen open to GR. Newer appliances, carpet, very clean. Four Bedrooms w/walkin closets and 2 full baths upstairs. Very spacious Master Suite. Occupancy is limited to 6 people, no smoking or vaping, no pets. Sq footage per owner. Income should be $6400+ gross per month. Application fee of $65 is required for one applicant, $95 for two in order to meet income requirement.. Avail 9-1.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1454 Duckhorn Street have any available units?
1454 Duckhorn Street doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Concord, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Concord Rent Report.
What amenities does 1454 Duckhorn Street have?
Some of 1454 Duckhorn Street's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and walk in closets.
Is 1454 Duckhorn Street currently offering any rent specials?
1454 Duckhorn Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1454 Duckhorn Street pet-friendly?
No, 1454 Duckhorn Street is not pet friendly.
Does 1454 Duckhorn Street offer parking?
Yes, 1454 Duckhorn Street offers parking.
Does 1454 Duckhorn Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1454 Duckhorn Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1454 Duckhorn Street have a pool?
No, 1454 Duckhorn Street does not have a pool.
Does 1454 Duckhorn Street have accessible units?
No, 1454 Duckhorn Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1454 Duckhorn Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1454 Duckhorn Street has units with dishwashers.
