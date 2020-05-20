All apartments in Concord
Find more places like 1209 12th Fairway Drive NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Concord, NC
/
1209 12th Fairway Drive NW
Last updated June 21 2020 at 8:10 AM

1209 12th Fairway Drive NW

1209 12th Fairway Drive Northwest · (866) 846-2308
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Concord
See all
Cabarrus Country Club
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1209 12th Fairway Drive Northwest, Concord, NC 28027
Cabarrus Country Club

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,375

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2515 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
This 4 Bedroom/2.5 Bath Home has many updates, features, & upgrades. All new low profile recessed can lighting in all rooms except the office. All new red oak on site finished hardwood floors in the living room, office, and master bedroom. New Plumbing fixtures in the Kitchen & Master Bath. New 8 inch spread faucets in the 2nd full bath & 1/2 Bath. All new hardware on all cabinets. All new agreeable gray paint interior paint. Smooth Ceilings throughout. Vaulted ceilings in the master & office. The half bath features a new navy blue vanity with marble top & custom backsplash. New Granite in the master bath. All new ceiling fans throughout including all bedrooms. All new stain & paint on decks & railings. All new oil rubbed bronze hinges & door knobs. New Ship lap around the fireplace & around kitchen bar. New Gas Logs. New Tile around the fireplace. Huge Master Suite with his/her closets. Huge 388 Sq Ft Deck on the back of the home that overlooks private backyard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1209 12th Fairway Drive NW have any available units?
1209 12th Fairway Drive NW has a unit available for $2,375 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1209 12th Fairway Drive NW have?
Some of 1209 12th Fairway Drive NW's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1209 12th Fairway Drive NW currently offering any rent specials?
1209 12th Fairway Drive NW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1209 12th Fairway Drive NW pet-friendly?
No, 1209 12th Fairway Drive NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Concord.
Does 1209 12th Fairway Drive NW offer parking?
Yes, 1209 12th Fairway Drive NW does offer parking.
Does 1209 12th Fairway Drive NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1209 12th Fairway Drive NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1209 12th Fairway Drive NW have a pool?
No, 1209 12th Fairway Drive NW does not have a pool.
Does 1209 12th Fairway Drive NW have accessible units?
No, 1209 12th Fairway Drive NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1209 12th Fairway Drive NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1209 12th Fairway Drive NW has units with dishwashers.
Does 1209 12th Fairway Drive NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 1209 12th Fairway Drive NW does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1209 12th Fairway Drive NW?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Century Afton Ridge
410 Starmount Park Blvd
Concord, NC 28027
Station at Poplar Tent
50 Poplar Station Circle NW
Concord, NC 28027
Redwood Concord
335D Redwood Lane NW
Concord, NC 08701
Wayford at Concord
6544 Weddington Road
Concord, NC 28027
Concord Ridge
3635 Coventry Commons Ave SW
Concord, NC 28027
Hawthorne at the Glen
6255 Fernwood Dr
Concord, NC 28027
Caralea Valley
2901 Leah Ct NW
Concord, NC 28027
Legacy Concord Apartments
5020 Avent Drive NW
Concord, NC 28027

Similar Pages

Concord 1 BedroomsConcord 2 Bedrooms
Concord Apartments with BalconyConcord Dog Friendly Apartments
Concord Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCGreensboro, NCWinston-Salem, NCRock Hill, SCHigh Point, NCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NC
Mooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NCHickory, NCFort Mill, SCKernersville, NCStatesville, NC
Indian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCAsheboro, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCClemmons, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Cabarrus Country Club

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeGuilford College
Catawba CollegeCatawba Valley Community College
Central Piedmont Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity