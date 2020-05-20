1209 12th Fairway Drive NW

Amenities

This 4 Bedroom/2.5 Bath Home has many updates, features, & upgrades. All new low profile recessed can lighting in all rooms except the office. All new red oak on site finished hardwood floors in the living room, office, and master bedroom. New Plumbing fixtures in the Kitchen & Master Bath. New 8 inch spread faucets in the 2nd full bath & 1/2 Bath. All new hardware on all cabinets. All new agreeable gray paint interior paint. Smooth Ceilings throughout. Vaulted ceilings in the master & office. The half bath features a new navy blue vanity with marble top & custom backsplash. New Granite in the master bath. All new ceiling fans throughout including all bedrooms. All new stain & paint on decks & railings. All new oil rubbed bronze hinges & door knobs. New Ship lap around the fireplace & around kitchen bar. New Gas Logs. New Tile around the fireplace. Huge Master Suite with his/her closets. Huge 388 Sq Ft Deck on the back of the home that overlooks private backyard.