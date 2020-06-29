112 Winecoff Avenue NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace granite counters ice maker microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Make this your home now! beautiful and quaint private corner lot. Kitchen has been up-fitted in the past couple years with luxurious yellow river granite, upgraded cabinets, Thermador gas stove, European style convection oven/microwave oven combo - all in one! Upgraded and HUGE walk in closet for all your clothing and shoes. Enjoy the versatility of a work shop with electricity, fenced back yard, and a beautiful deck overlooking with privacy. Close to Concord Mall, hospital, I-85 restaurants and shopping! Hurry this wont last long! Agent is owner.



House available to move in March 1, 2019



Requirements to qualify for application: $200 non refundable application fee. Income requirements, 3x rental income, pass background/credit check, pass rental/employment verification. Conditional pet restrictions. $300 non refundable pet deposit + $15/month if pets are allowed.