112 Winecoff Avenue NE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

112 Winecoff Avenue NE

112 Winecoff Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

112 Winecoff Avenue Northeast, Concord, NC 28025

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Make this your home now! beautiful and quaint private corner lot. Kitchen has been up-fitted in the past couple years with luxurious yellow river granite, upgraded cabinets, Thermador gas stove, European style convection oven/microwave oven combo - all in one! Upgraded and HUGE walk in closet for all your clothing and shoes. Enjoy the versatility of a work shop with electricity, fenced back yard, and a beautiful deck overlooking with privacy. Close to Concord Mall, hospital, I-85 restaurants and shopping! Hurry this wont last long! Agent is owner.

House available to move in March 1, 2019

Requirements to qualify for application: $200 non refundable application fee. Income requirements, 3x rental income, pass background/credit check, pass rental/employment verification. Conditional pet restrictions. $300 non refundable pet deposit + $15/month if pets are allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

