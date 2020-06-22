1104 Meadowbrook Lane Southwest

Amenities

This adorable ranch offers an open floor plan with approximately 1250 sq ft of living space. The 3-bedroom, 2-bath home with vaulted ceilings features a kitchen with all major appliances and a pass-through to the living-dining area. Sliding doors open onto a spacious rear patio. The 2-car attached garage provides additional space for storage. Conveniently located to several elementary schools, this is the perfect home for anyone!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.