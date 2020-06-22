All apartments in Concord
1104 Meadowbrook Lane Southwest
Last updated November 9 2019 at 4:09 AM

1104 Meadowbrook Lane Southwest

1104 Meadowbrook Lane Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

1104 Meadowbrook Lane Southwest, Concord, NC 28027

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This adorable ranch offers an open floor plan with approximately 1250 sq ft of living space. The 3-bedroom, 2-bath home with vaulted ceilings features a kitchen with all major appliances and a pass-through to the living-dining area. Sliding doors open onto a spacious rear patio. The 2-car attached garage provides additional space for storage. Conveniently located to several elementary schools, this is the perfect home for anyone!Visit www.goalproperties.com today!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1104 Meadowbrook Lane Southwest have any available units?
1104 Meadowbrook Lane Southwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Concord, NC.
Is 1104 Meadowbrook Lane Southwest currently offering any rent specials?
1104 Meadowbrook Lane Southwest isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1104 Meadowbrook Lane Southwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 1104 Meadowbrook Lane Southwest is pet friendly.
Does 1104 Meadowbrook Lane Southwest offer parking?
Yes, 1104 Meadowbrook Lane Southwest does offer parking.
Does 1104 Meadowbrook Lane Southwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1104 Meadowbrook Lane Southwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1104 Meadowbrook Lane Southwest have a pool?
No, 1104 Meadowbrook Lane Southwest does not have a pool.
Does 1104 Meadowbrook Lane Southwest have accessible units?
No, 1104 Meadowbrook Lane Southwest does not have accessible units.
Does 1104 Meadowbrook Lane Southwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 1104 Meadowbrook Lane Southwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1104 Meadowbrook Lane Southwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 1104 Meadowbrook Lane Southwest does not have units with air conditioning.
