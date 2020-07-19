10391 Dowling Street Northwest

Amenities

granite counters pool guest suite fireplace

Beautifully Maintained 2 Story home is boasted with 6 bed 4 full bath with a guest suite in main floor, Featuring ample space,LR with Fireplace to snuggle around & spend family time.Kitchen with granite countertops, ceramic backsplash, ceramic flooring & SS Appliances. All Baths with ceramic flooring. Located in a neighborhood featuring pool, pond & walking trails with just minutes to Concord Mall, Highway!



Directions:Head southwest on I-85 S,Take exit 52 for Poplar Tent Rd,Turn right onto Poplar Tent Rd,Turn right onto Fullerton Pl NW,Turn left onto Martha's View Dr NW,Take the 1st right onto Bridgeford Dr NW,Take the 1st right onto Dowling St NW,House will be on the right!

