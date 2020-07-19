All apartments in Concord
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

10391 Dowling Street Northwest

10391 Dowling Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

10391 Dowling Street Northwest, Concord, NC 28027

Amenities

granite counters
pool
guest suite
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
Property Amenities
pool
guest suite
Beautifully Maintained 2 Story home is boasted with 6 bed 4 full bath with a guest suite in main floor, Featuring ample space,LR with Fireplace to snuggle around & spend family time.Kitchen with granite countertops, ceramic backsplash, ceramic flooring & SS Appliances. All Baths with ceramic flooring. Located in a neighborhood featuring pool, pond & walking trails with just minutes to Concord Mall, Highway!

Directions:Head southwest on I-85 S,Take exit 52 for Poplar Tent Rd,Turn right onto Poplar Tent Rd,Turn right onto Fullerton Pl NW,Turn left onto Martha's View Dr NW,Take the 1st right onto Bridgeford Dr NW,Take the 1st right onto Dowling St NW,House will be on the right!
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10391 Dowling Street Northwest have any available units?
10391 Dowling Street Northwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Concord, NC.
How much is rent in Concord, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Concord Rent Report.
What amenities does 10391 Dowling Street Northwest have?
Some of 10391 Dowling Street Northwest's amenities include granite counters, pool, and guest suite. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10391 Dowling Street Northwest currently offering any rent specials?
10391 Dowling Street Northwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10391 Dowling Street Northwest pet-friendly?
No, 10391 Dowling Street Northwest is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Concord.
Does 10391 Dowling Street Northwest offer parking?
No, 10391 Dowling Street Northwest does not offer parking.
Does 10391 Dowling Street Northwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10391 Dowling Street Northwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10391 Dowling Street Northwest have a pool?
Yes, 10391 Dowling Street Northwest has a pool.
Does 10391 Dowling Street Northwest have accessible units?
No, 10391 Dowling Street Northwest does not have accessible units.
Does 10391 Dowling Street Northwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 10391 Dowling Street Northwest does not have units with dishwashers.
