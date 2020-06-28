All apartments in Concord
103 Corban Avenue Southeast
Last updated August 15 2019 at 3:20 PM

103 Corban Avenue Southeast

103 Corban Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

103 Corban Avenue Southeast, Concord, NC 28025
Brookwood North

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This lovely 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, fully remodeled home will not last long. It features original hardwood floors through (recently refinished), a brand new kitchen with granite countertops and black appliances, new lighting throughout, and much more. Contact us today for a viewing!

Rental Terms: Rent: $675, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $675, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

