Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors microwave range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful, recently renovated 1 bedroom, 1 bath apartment located in Concord. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances with granite counter-tops and microwave above the stove. Bathroom has a tiled shower with tub. Hardwood flooring throughout. Unit willbe painted before move it. Laundry room is on site. Water and the use of laundry room are INCLUDED in the rent. DOG MUST BE 20 LBS OR LESS. VET PAPERS MUST BE UPLOADED WITH APPLICATION.

Contact us to schedule a showing.