3120 Forestdale Drive Available 07/28/20 ~~~ Charming 4 Bedroom Home ~~~ - ~~~~ We do NOT accept Section 8 ~~~~

**** Minimum credit score 700 required ****



Spacious brick home located in Country Club Forest w/hardwood flooring throughout (no carpet) home, 4 or 5 bedrooms, formal living plus huge family room, plantation shutters, double carport, workshop, large walled patio (22' x 11') and fenced backyard!



--------- Main floor ---------

Living room: 16.5' x 12.6' w/hardwood flooring & ceiling fan

Kitchen: 22’ x 11.6’ w/granite countertops & all appliances

Dining: 11.6' x 11' w/hardwoods and plantation shutters

Family/Den: 23' x 22' w/built-in bookcases & fireplace

Office/study/bedroom: 14'.6 x 11.4' w/closet

Pantry --- Laundry ---- Half bath



--------- Second Floor ---------

Master bedroom: 15.5’ x 11.6’ w/walk-in closet & ceiling fan

2nd bedroom: 14.9’ x 11.6’ w/ceiling fan

3rd bedroom: 12.6’ x 12.2’ w/ceiling fan

4th Bedroom: 12.6' x 11.6' w/ceiling fan



Natural Gas heat/Central Air

Burlington City water/sewer/trash/recycling



Smith Elementary --- Turrentine Middle --- Williams High



A ‘No Smoking Inside’ rental

“Where responsible pet owners are always welcomed!”

