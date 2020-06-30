Amenities
3120 Forestdale Drive Available 07/28/20 ~~~ Charming 4 Bedroom Home ~~~ - ~~~~ We do NOT accept Section 8 ~~~~
**** Minimum credit score 700 required ****
Spacious brick home located in Country Club Forest w/hardwood flooring throughout (no carpet) home, 4 or 5 bedrooms, formal living plus huge family room, plantation shutters, double carport, workshop, large walled patio (22' x 11') and fenced backyard!
--------- Main floor ---------
Living room: 16.5' x 12.6' w/hardwood flooring & ceiling fan
Kitchen: 22’ x 11.6’ w/granite countertops & all appliances
Dining: 11.6' x 11' w/hardwoods and plantation shutters
Family/Den: 23' x 22' w/built-in bookcases & fireplace
Office/study/bedroom: 14'.6 x 11.4' w/closet
Pantry --- Laundry ---- Half bath
--------- Second Floor ---------
Master bedroom: 15.5’ x 11.6’ w/walk-in closet & ceiling fan
2nd bedroom: 14.9’ x 11.6’ w/ceiling fan
3rd bedroom: 12.6’ x 12.2’ w/ceiling fan
4th Bedroom: 12.6' x 11.6' w/ceiling fan
Natural Gas heat/Central Air
Burlington City water/sewer/trash/recycling
Smith Elementary --- Turrentine Middle --- Williams High
A ‘No Smoking Inside’ rental
“Where responsible pet owners are always welcomed!”
www.larsonproperties.info
(RLNE5905885)