107 N. 11th St.

2 Bedroom Duplex Close to Downtown Bessemer City - Located in a residential neighborhood, this 2 bedroom and 1 bathroom duplex is 2 blocks from downtown Bessemer City. It's just minutes away from the shops and restaurants on Virginia Avenue. A great value for your money, this total electric home has an eat-in kitchen, equipped with a stove and refrigerator. The large laundry closet is conveniently located next to the bathroom. The spacious living room, hallway, and bedrooms are fully carpeted. A side entrance on the driveway makes bringing in the groceries very easy.



This home rents for $625 and the deposit is $575!



IMPORTANT INFORMATION: If you are interested in viewing this property, please visit our office at 201 E. Main Ave. in Downtown Gastonia between 9:00am and 5:00pm. Our office is located at the intersection of Main Ave and Oakland St. We offer overnight key rentals Monday through Thursday with a $40 cash key deposit and a picture ID. No appointment is necessary. Please e-mail or call with specific questions that you may have. Real estate law does not permit us to comment on the safety or quality of a neighborhood so we will be unable to assist you with this type of question. If you are inquiring from out of town, please understand that you must visit the property first before you are permitted to apply - no exceptions. You can have a trusted friend or family member visit in your place if necessary. We thank you for your cooperation in these matters and look forward to assisting you!



$50 application fee per adult / $75 per married couple. Property Matters Realty, LLC performs a criminal, civil and credit background check, current employment check and current and past rental history check, National Terrorist Database and Sex Offenders Registry check on every one of our applicants and residents over the age of 18.



No Pets Allowed



