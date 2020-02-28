All apartments in Bessemer City
Find more places like 107 N. 11th St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bessemer City, NC
/
107 N. 11th St.
Last updated February 28 2020 at 1:11 PM

107 N. 11th St.

107 North 11th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

107 North 11th Street, Bessemer City, NC 28016

Amenities

w/d hookup
air conditioning
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
2 Bedroom Duplex Close to Downtown Bessemer City - Located in a residential neighborhood, this 2 bedroom and 1 bathroom duplex is 2 blocks from downtown Bessemer City. It's just minutes away from the shops and restaurants on Virginia Avenue. A great value for your money, this total electric home has an eat-in kitchen, equipped with a stove and refrigerator. The large laundry closet is conveniently located next to the bathroom. The spacious living room, hallway, and bedrooms are fully carpeted. A side entrance on the driveway makes bringing in the groceries very easy.

This home rents for $625 and the deposit is $575!

IMPORTANT INFORMATION: If you are interested in viewing this property, please visit our office at 201 E. Main Ave. in Downtown Gastonia between 9:00am and 5:00pm. Our office is located at the intersection of Main Ave and Oakland St. We offer overnight key rentals Monday through Thursday with a $40 cash key deposit and a picture ID. No appointment is necessary. Please e-mail or call with specific questions that you may have. Real estate law does not permit us to comment on the safety or quality of a neighborhood so we will be unable to assist you with this type of question. If you are inquiring from out of town, please understand that you must visit the property first before you are permitted to apply - no exceptions. You can have a trusted friend or family member visit in your place if necessary. We thank you for your cooperation in these matters and look forward to assisting you!

$50 application fee per adult / $75 per married couple. Property Matters Realty, LLC performs a criminal, civil and credit background check, current employment check and current and past rental history check, National Terrorist Database and Sex Offenders Registry check on every one of our applicants and residents over the age of 18.

Property Matters Realty, LLC
Phone: 704-861-0833
Fax: 704-861-0783
www.propertymattersrealty.com
Equal Housing Opportunity

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2594475)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 107 N. 11th St. have any available units?
107 N. 11th St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bessemer City, NC.
What amenities does 107 N. 11th St. have?
Some of 107 N. 11th St.'s amenities include w/d hookup, air conditioning, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 107 N. 11th St. currently offering any rent specials?
107 N. 11th St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 107 N. 11th St. pet-friendly?
No, 107 N. 11th St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bessemer City.
Does 107 N. 11th St. offer parking?
No, 107 N. 11th St. does not offer parking.
Does 107 N. 11th St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 107 N. 11th St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 107 N. 11th St. have a pool?
No, 107 N. 11th St. does not have a pool.
Does 107 N. 11th St. have accessible units?
No, 107 N. 11th St. does not have accessible units.
Does 107 N. 11th St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 107 N. 11th St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 107 N. 11th St. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 107 N. 11th St. has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCSpartanburg, SCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NCHickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NC
Indian Trail, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCLake Wylie, SCBoiling Springs, SCMount Holly, NCCherryville, NCRanlo, NCClover, SCShelby, NCLincolnton, NCBelmont, NC
Denver, NCGaffney, SCTega Cay, SCNewton, NCLake Norman of Catawba, NCPineville, NCKannapolis, NCLenoir, NCWeddington, NCStallings, NCWaxhaw, NCChester, SC

Apartments Near Colleges

Spartanburg Community CollegeWofford College
York Technical CollegeCatawba Valley Community College
Central Piedmont Community College