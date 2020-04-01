812 Brook St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher parking carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Charming Bungalow in Belmont - Property Id: 253372



DO NOT MISS THIS OPPORTUNITY to live in a Beautiful Mill House in the heart of Belmont. This home is a 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath. The kitchen is HUGE with a large island for prep, dining, and entertaining. The home sits on a large corner lot with off street parking. Enjoy the afternoons on one of the home's two decks. The house also comes with a convenient storage shed behind the home.



The location of the home is fantastic, and is just under 1 mile from downtown Belmont, .5 miles from the Catawba River, 7 miles from the U.S. Whitewater Center, Uptown Charlotte is 10 miles, and UNCC is 19 miles. You will never run out of things to do. Tenant is responsible for all utilities, except for trash, which is provided by the City of Belmont.



Tenant is responsible for lawn care. Absolutely NO smoking allowed. Smoking at this property will result in an automatic forfeit of the security deposit. Application includes credit and background check. Proof of Renter's Insurance is required.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/253372

Property Id 253372



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5672943)