All apartments in Belmont
Find more places like 812 Brook St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Belmont, NC
/
812 Brook St
Last updated April 1 2020 at 10:00 AM

812 Brook St

812 Brook Street · (704) 756-2901
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Belmont
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

812 Brook Street, Belmont, NC 28012

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 2 baths, $1200 · Avail. now

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1250 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Charming Bungalow in Belmont - Property Id: 253372

DO NOT MISS THIS OPPORTUNITY to live in a Beautiful Mill House in the heart of Belmont. This home is a 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath. The kitchen is HUGE with a large island for prep, dining, and entertaining. The home sits on a large corner lot with off street parking. Enjoy the afternoons on one of the home's two decks. The house also comes with a convenient storage shed behind the home.

The location of the home is fantastic, and is just under 1 mile from downtown Belmont, .5 miles from the Catawba River, 7 miles from the U.S. Whitewater Center, Uptown Charlotte is 10 miles, and UNCC is 19 miles. You will never run out of things to do. Tenant is responsible for all utilities, except for trash, which is provided by the City of Belmont.

Tenant is responsible for lawn care. Absolutely NO smoking allowed. Smoking at this property will result in an automatic forfeit of the security deposit. Application includes credit and background check. Proof of Renter's Insurance is required.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/253372
Property Id 253372

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5672943)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 812 Brook St have any available units?
812 Brook St has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 812 Brook St have?
Some of 812 Brook St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 812 Brook St currently offering any rent specials?
812 Brook St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 812 Brook St pet-friendly?
No, 812 Brook St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Belmont.
Does 812 Brook St offer parking?
Yes, 812 Brook St does offer parking.
Does 812 Brook St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 812 Brook St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 812 Brook St have a pool?
No, 812 Brook St does not have a pool.
Does 812 Brook St have accessible units?
No, 812 Brook St does not have accessible units.
Does 812 Brook St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 812 Brook St has units with dishwashers.
Does 812 Brook St have units with air conditioning?
No, 812 Brook St does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 812 Brook St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Belmont 1 BedroomsBelmont 2 Bedrooms
Belmont Apartments with GarageBelmont Apartments with Parking
Belmont Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NCHickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NC
Indian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCLake Wylie, SCMount Holly, NCTega Cay, SCNewton, NCKannapolis, NCWeddington, NC
Ranlo, NCLake Norman of Catawba, NCMonroe, NCStallings, NCCherryville, NCLenoir, NCShelby, NCLocust, NCLincolnton, NCHarrisburg, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Catawba Valley Community CollegeCentral Piedmont Community College
Davidson College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity