Belmont, NC
803 Walnut Street
Last updated April 21 2020 at 4:35 PM

803 Walnut Street

803 Walnut Street · No Longer Available
Location

803 Walnut Street, Belmont, NC 28012

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
pool
bbq/grill
Cozy 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home in Belmont, NC! This home has hardwood floors with an open floor plan. The living room with fire place leads into the updated kitchen that includes appliances. The home also comes with a washer and dryer! The spacious backyard has a private patio with a fireplace and grill perfect for entertaining! Convenient to all of Belmont's local shops and restaurants! Take ramp right for I-85 South toward Gastonia.At exit 26, take ramp right toward Belmont Abbey Col Belmont Mt Holly.Turn right onto Belmont-Mt Holly Rd. Road name changes to N Main St. Keep straight onto NC-7 N Main St. Bear right onto N Central Ave. Turn right onto S Main St.Turn left onto Secrest Ave. Turn right onto Mark St. Keep straight onto Davis St. Road name changes to Walnut St.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 803 Walnut Street have any available units?
803 Walnut Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Belmont, NC.
What amenities does 803 Walnut Street have?
Some of 803 Walnut Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 803 Walnut Street currently offering any rent specials?
803 Walnut Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 803 Walnut Street pet-friendly?
No, 803 Walnut Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Belmont.
Does 803 Walnut Street offer parking?
No, 803 Walnut Street does not offer parking.
Does 803 Walnut Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 803 Walnut Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 803 Walnut Street have a pool?
Yes, 803 Walnut Street has a pool.
Does 803 Walnut Street have accessible units?
No, 803 Walnut Street does not have accessible units.
Does 803 Walnut Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 803 Walnut Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 803 Walnut Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 803 Walnut Street has units with air conditioning.
