803 Walnut Street

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities elevator gym pool bbq/grill

Cozy 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home in Belmont, NC! This home has hardwood floors with an open floor plan. The living room with fire place leads into the updated kitchen that includes appliances. The home also comes with a washer and dryer! The spacious backyard has a private patio with a fireplace and grill perfect for entertaining! Convenient to all of Belmont's local shops and restaurants!