502 Village Park Drive

Beautiful 2 Bedroom Town Home - Minutes to Downtown Belmont! - Welcome Home!



This beautiful town home is just minutes to Downtown Belmont! You can't find a better location than this!



Large spacious living room/dining area with hardwood floors, beautiful cabinetry in the kitchen with stainless steel appliances, and half bath on first floor for your guests! Upstairs you have two bedrooms with two full baths and the laundry area!



The garage is HUGE and can easily accommodate 2 cars and great for storage!



This home rents for $1595 and the security deposit is $1545.



IMPORTANT INFORMATION: If you are interested in viewing this property, please visit our office at 201 E. Main Ave. in Downtown Gastonia between 9:00 am and 5:00 pm. We offer overnight key rentals Monday-Thursday with a $40 cash key deposit and a picture ID. No appointment is necessary. Please e-mail or call with specific questions that you may have. Real estate law does not permit us to comment on the safety or quality of a neighborhood, so we will be unable to assist you with this type of question. If you are inquiring from out of town, please understand that you must visit the property first before you are permitted to apply-no exceptions. You can have a trusted friend or family member visit in your place if necessary. We thank you kindly for your cooperation in these matters and look forward to assisting you!



$50 application fee per adult / $75 per married couple

Property Matters Realty, LLC performs a criminal, civil and credit background check, current employment check and current and past rental history check, National Terrorist Database and Sex Offenders Registry check on every one of our applicants and residents over the age of 18.



No Pets Allowed



