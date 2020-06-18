All apartments in Belmont
Home
/
Belmont, NC
/
502 Village Park Drive
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:11 AM

502 Village Park Drive

502 Village Park Dr · No Longer Available
Location

502 Village Park Dr, Belmont, NC 28012

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 2 Bedroom Town Home - Minutes to Downtown Belmont! - Welcome Home!

This beautiful town home is just minutes to Downtown Belmont! You can't find a better location than this!

Large spacious living room/dining area with hardwood floors, beautiful cabinetry in the kitchen with stainless steel appliances, and half bath on first floor for your guests! Upstairs you have two bedrooms with two full baths and the laundry area!

The garage is HUGE and can easily accommodate 2 cars and great for storage!

This home rents for $1595 and the security deposit is $1545.

IMPORTANT INFORMATION: If you are interested in viewing this property, please visit our office at 201 E. Main Ave. in Downtown Gastonia between 9:00 am and 5:00 pm. We offer overnight key rentals Monday-Thursday with a $40 cash key deposit and a picture ID. No appointment is necessary. Please e-mail or call with specific questions that you may have. Real estate law does not permit us to comment on the safety or quality of a neighborhood, so we will be unable to assist you with this type of question. If you are inquiring from out of town, please understand that you must visit the property first before you are permitted to apply-no exceptions. You can have a trusted friend or family member visit in your place if necessary. We thank you kindly for your cooperation in these matters and look forward to assisting you!

$50 application fee per adult / $75 per married couple
Property Matters Realty, LLC performs a criminal, civil and credit background check, current employment check and current and past rental history check, National Terrorist Database and Sex Offenders Registry check on every one of our applicants and residents over the age of 18.

Property Matters Realty, LLC
Phone: 704-861-0833
Fax: 704-861-0783
www.propertymattersrealty.com
Equal Housing Opportunity?

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5830960)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 502 Village Park Drive have any available units?
502 Village Park Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Belmont, NC.
What amenities does 502 Village Park Drive have?
Some of 502 Village Park Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 502 Village Park Drive currently offering any rent specials?
502 Village Park Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 502 Village Park Drive pet-friendly?
No, 502 Village Park Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Belmont.
Does 502 Village Park Drive offer parking?
Yes, 502 Village Park Drive does offer parking.
Does 502 Village Park Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 502 Village Park Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 502 Village Park Drive have a pool?
No, 502 Village Park Drive does not have a pool.
Does 502 Village Park Drive have accessible units?
No, 502 Village Park Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 502 Village Park Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 502 Village Park Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 502 Village Park Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 502 Village Park Drive has units with air conditioning.
Similar Listings

