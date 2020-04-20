All apartments in Belmont
Find more places like 1229 Assembly Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Belmont, NC
/
1229 Assembly Street
Last updated April 20 2020 at 4:20 PM

1229 Assembly Street

1229 Assembly Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Belmont
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

1229 Assembly Street, Belmont, NC 28012

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1442343

Please ask our listing agent about our Jetty Surety Bond for deposit

3/2.5 townhome with granite-stainless steel appliances-wood flooring-W/D hook up-seperate shower-private patio-garage

Pets are welcome with owner approval
|Amenities: Garage,Stainless steel appliances,Wood flooring,Granite countertops,Washer/ Dryer Hookups,Dogs ok,Cats ok
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1229 Assembly Street have any available units?
1229 Assembly Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Belmont, NC.
What amenities does 1229 Assembly Street have?
Some of 1229 Assembly Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1229 Assembly Street currently offering any rent specials?
1229 Assembly Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1229 Assembly Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1229 Assembly Street is pet friendly.
Does 1229 Assembly Street offer parking?
Yes, 1229 Assembly Street offers parking.
Does 1229 Assembly Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1229 Assembly Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1229 Assembly Street have a pool?
No, 1229 Assembly Street does not have a pool.
Does 1229 Assembly Street have accessible units?
No, 1229 Assembly Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1229 Assembly Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1229 Assembly Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1229 Assembly Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1229 Assembly Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Belmont 1 BedroomsBelmont 2 Bedrooms
Belmont Apartments with GarageBelmont Apartments with Parking
Belmont Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NCHickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NC
Indian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCLake Wylie, SCMount Holly, NCTega Cay, SCNewton, NCKannapolis, NCWeddington, NC
Ranlo, NCLake Norman of Catawba, NCMonroe, NCStallings, NCCherryville, NCLenoir, NCShelby, NCLocust, NCLincolnton, NCHarrisburg, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Catawba Valley Community CollegeCentral Piedmont Community College
Davidson College