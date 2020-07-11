All apartments in Asheville
Find more places like Hawthorne At The Peak.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Asheville, NC
/
Hawthorne At The Peak
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:48 AM

Hawthorne At The Peak

50 Barnwood Dr · (828) 202-8054
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Select Homes HALF OFF First Three Month's Rent! Call for Details!
Browse Similar Places
Asheville
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

50 Barnwood Dr, Asheville, NC 28804

Price and availability

VERIFIED 12 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 305E · Avail. now

$1,085

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 683 sqft

Unit 305A · Avail. now

$1,110

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 683 sqft

Unit 204E · Avail. Sep 14

$1,135

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 683 sqft

See 2+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 203L · Avail. now

$1,210

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 966 sqft

Unit 403I · Avail. now

$1,215

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 966 sqft

Unit 303E · Avail. Aug 26

$1,256

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 966 sqft

See 8+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 305J · Avail. Aug 23

$1,663

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1228 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Hawthorne At The Peak.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
air conditioning
furnished
hardwood floors
bathtub
cable included
garbage disposal
granite counters
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
business center
clubhouse
coffee bar
fire pit
24hr gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
guest suite
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
dog park
hot tub
internet access
lobby
Hawthorne at the Peak in North Asheville offer spacious 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes. The Asheville, NC area offers a wealth of cultural, social and recreational pursuits. Our convenient location makes it a breeze to get to where you want to go in no time! Nestled in the Blue Ridge Mountains between Weaverville and Woodfin, we are located only minutes from Asheville’s vibrant downtown. Our spacious apartment homes offer full-size washer & dryer sets, private patios/balconies, modern kitchens with energy efficient appliances and so much more! Be sure to check out our refreshed apartment homes featuring modernized interiors such as brushed nickel accents, upgraded track lighting, wood vinyl flooring, built-in microwave and more.Hawthorne has made this community one of the best in Asheville by adding an outdoor pavilion with a kitchen grilling area, business center, outdoor gas fire pit with built-in seating and a guest suite, just to name a few.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 Months, short term leases offered based on availability
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $65 per applicant
Deposit: $250 - Up to one month's rent
Move-in Fees: $150 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $250 for each pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $15/month per pet
restrictions: Weight limit: 90 lbs; Breed restrictions apply
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Storage Details: Patio/balcony storage: included in all units, Detached Garage: $150/month
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Hawthorne At The Peak have any available units?
Hawthorne At The Peak has 17 units available starting at $1,085 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Hawthorne At The Peak have?
Some of Hawthorne At The Peak's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Hawthorne At The Peak currently offering any rent specials?
Hawthorne At The Peak is offering the following rent specials: Select Homes HALF OFF First Three Month's Rent! Call for Details!
Is Hawthorne At The Peak pet-friendly?
Yes, Hawthorne At The Peak is pet friendly.
Does Hawthorne At The Peak offer parking?
Yes, Hawthorne At The Peak offers parking.
Does Hawthorne At The Peak have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Hawthorne At The Peak offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Hawthorne At The Peak have a pool?
Yes, Hawthorne At The Peak has a pool.
Does Hawthorne At The Peak have accessible units?
Yes, Hawthorne At The Peak has accessible units.
Does Hawthorne At The Peak have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Hawthorne At The Peak has units with dishwashers.
Does Hawthorne At The Peak have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Hawthorne At The Peak has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for Hawthorne At The Peak?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Woodberry
10 Alexander Dr
Asheville, NC 28801
Hawthorne at Southside
99 Turtle Creek Dr
Asheville, NC 28803
Forest at Biltmore Park
300 Long Shoals Rd
Asheville, NC 28803
Asheville Exchange
105 Exchange Cir
Asheville, NC 28806
The Retreat at Hunt Hill
32 Ardmion Park
Asheville, NC 28801
Hawthorne Northside
600 Merrimon Ave
Asheville, NC 28804
White Oak Grove Apartments
275 Hazel Mill Road
Asheville, NC 28806
Audubon Place Apartment Homes
1000 Flycatcher Way
Asheville, NC 28704

Similar Pages

Asheville 2 BedroomsAsheville Apartments with Gym
Asheville Apartments with ParkingAsheville Dog Friendly Apartments
Asheville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Greenville, SCSpartanburg, SCJohnson City, TNGreer, SCSimpsonville, SCMauldin, SCTaylors, SC
Easley, SCBoiling Springs, SCPowdersville, SCDuncan, SCCentral, SCWeaverville, NCBerea, SC
Etowah, NCGantt, SCRoyal Pines, NCHendersonville, NCTravelers Rest, SCDunean, SC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Beverly HillsEast End Valley Street
Downtown Asheville

Apartments Near Colleges

Asheville-Buncombe Technical Community CollegeUniversity of North Carolina at Asheville
Spartanburg Community CollegeWofford College
Furman
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity