Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated air conditioning furnished hardwood floors bathtub cable included garbage disposal granite counters oven range refrigerator Property Amenities accessible business center clubhouse coffee bar fire pit 24hr gym parking playground pool bbq/grill bike storage garage guest suite package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance dog park hot tub internet access lobby

Hawthorne at the Peak in North Asheville offer spacious 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes. The Asheville, NC area offers a wealth of cultural, social and recreational pursuits. Our convenient location makes it a breeze to get to where you want to go in no time! Nestled in the Blue Ridge Mountains between Weaverville and Woodfin, we are located only minutes from Asheville’s vibrant downtown. Our spacious apartment homes offer full-size washer & dryer sets, private patios/balconies, modern kitchens with energy efficient appliances and so much more! Be sure to check out our refreshed apartment homes featuring modernized interiors such as brushed nickel accents, upgraded track lighting, wood vinyl flooring, built-in microwave and more.Hawthorne has made this community one of the best in Asheville by adding an outdoor pavilion with a kitchen grilling area, business center, outdoor gas fire pit with built-in seating and a guest suite, just to name a few.