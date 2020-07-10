/
apartments with washer dryer
14 Apartments for rent in Johnson City, TN with washer-dryer
34 Units Available
Knob Creek Historic District
Haven at Knob Creek
1185 W Mountain View Rd, Johnson City, TN
1 Bedroom
$799
882 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
With a gym, a sand volleyball court and an outdoor fireplace, this apartment community is near I-26, shopping and East Tennessee State University. Apartment homes feature detached garages, gourmet kitchens, and nine-foot ceilings.
49 Units Available
Mountain Home
Monarch 815
1109 University Pkwy, Johnson City, TN
2 Bedrooms
$569
463 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$449
351 sqft
College is supposed to be the best years of your life. Your home during college should make no exception. Here at The Arch this isnt your ordinary student housing community near East Tennessee State University.
1 Unit Available
West Davis Park
114 W Chilhowie Ave
114 West Chilhowie Avenue, Johnson City, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1442 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Sunny Three Bedroom Home - Property Id: 302461 Sunny 3 bedroom one bath home with fireplace. Freshly painted with new tile and carpet! Covered parking with large storage shed.
1 Unit Available
South Side Johnson City
109 W. Maple Street 2
109 West Maple Street, Johnson City, TN
1 Bedroom
$600
Unit 2 Available 07/17/20 Awesome 1 Bd Apt - Tree Streets! Walk downtown! - Property Id: 207453 Large one bedroom apartment for rent in a charming and recently renovated 4 unit historic building. This apartment has a private entrance.
1 Unit Available
South Side Johnson City
822 West Locust Street - #1B
822 W Locust St, Johnson City, TN
1 Bedroom
$700
1250 sqft
The Treeage is a brand new remodel featuring 4 furnished separate bedrooms rentals geared towards med students. Each bedroom includes a built in desk, bed-frame, TV, wireless internet, private bathroom, and private closet.
1 Unit Available
Mountain Home
114 Wilson Avenue Unit 4
114 Wilson Ave, Johnson City, TN
2 Bedrooms
$750
900 sqft
This two-bedroom, one bath apartment is situated inside Downtown Johnson City, located near East Tennessee State University. This home allows the convenience of walking or biking to nearby shops, eatery's, and the university.
1 Unit Available
1411 E Chilhowie Ave
1411 East Chilhowie Avenue, Johnson City, TN
3 Bedrooms
$975
3BR/1BA cottage-style, 1-level house. Spacious. Ideal for small family. Available for rent immediately. All new updates. Quiet neighborhood. Near Civitan & Rotary Parks. All appliances included with the exception of washer/dryer.
1 Unit Available
512 Thomas Street
512 Thomas St, Johnson City, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1300 sqft
512 Thomas Street Johnson City, TN 37604 - Duplex - Like new! 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms. One car garage. Washer & Dryer hook- ups. -No Smoking- Mowing included. Enjoy the upper back deck for grilling or just relaxing outside. (RLNE5649145)
Results within 1 mile of Johnson City
1 Unit Available
131 Lake Haven Drive
131 Lake Haven Drive, Oak Grove, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
3373 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 131 Lake Haven Drive in Oak Grove. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 10 miles of Johnson City
11 Units Available
Downtown Kingsport
Town Park Lofts
455 W Sullivan St, Kingsport, TN
1 Bedroom
$835
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
1124 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Town Park Lofts Apartments! As a resident, you'll enjoy modern interior design in our one, two, and three bedroom apartments, along with an extensive selection of unparalleled amenities.
1 Unit Available
1585 Fort Henry Drive Unit 2D
1585 Fort Henry Drive, Kingsport, TN
2 Bedrooms
$825
1120 sqft
1585 Fort Henry Drive Unit 2D Kingsport, TN 37664 - This 1st level condo at Fort Henry Arms is conveniently located in the heart of Kingsport if you like easy living this is the place for you! SO MANY AMENITIES water, trash, mowing ALL included in
1 Unit Available
3245 Atoka Ln
3245 Atoka Lane, Kingsport, TN
3 Bedrooms
$795
864 sqft
3br one level home in Kingsport city - Please, serious inquires only. Must have $25 application fee and full deposit of $795 immediately available. Sorry but Section 8 not accepted. Photo ID and proof of income must be provided with application.
1 Unit Available
1110 Wateree Street
1110 Wateree Street, Kingsport, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1110 Wateree Street Kingsport, TN 37660 - Beautiful home with charm and character for rent! Great location downtown in a desirable neighborhood. Hardwood through out the home.
1 Unit Available
1016 Brook St
1016 Brook Street, Kingsport, TN
2 Bedrooms
$700
Updated and cute 2 bedroom, 1 bath home for Rent - Updated and cute 2 bedroom, 1 bath home for Rent. Sits on a quiet street, and has a nice shady backyard. Includes stackable washer and dryer. Apologies, but absolutely no pets of any kind allowed.
