Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

21 Baker Drive

21 Baker Drive · (828) 252-6664
Location

21 Baker Drive, Asheville, NC 28806

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 21 Baker Drive · Avail. now

$1,595

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1434 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
new construction
New Home in West Asheville! - New construction featuring an open plan main floor, beautiful hardwood floors, and great natural light. Washer and dryer included!

The main floor includes a sweet covered front porch, bright living room, and powder room. The open kitchen has a pantry, breakfast bar, and appliances including the side-by-side fridge with in-door dispenser, electric range, built-in microwave, and dishwasher. The dining room opens onto the back deck and nice outdoor area with established landscaping. The laundry closet is off of the kitchen, and the washer and dryer are included!

Upstairs are all three bedrooms and both full bathrooms. Each bathroom includes a shower/bathtub and nice-sized vanity with storage. The master suite offers a nice-sized closet and vaulted ceilings. Bedrooms are carpeted, and there are ceiling fans throughout!

Central heat (electric) and air conditioning. Tenants responsible for all utilities and landscaping. One cat negotiable. No smoking. No cosigners.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5742573)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21 Baker Drive have any available units?
21 Baker Drive has a unit available for $1,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 21 Baker Drive have?
Some of 21 Baker Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21 Baker Drive currently offering any rent specials?
21 Baker Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21 Baker Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 21 Baker Drive is pet friendly.
Does 21 Baker Drive offer parking?
No, 21 Baker Drive does not offer parking.
Does 21 Baker Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 21 Baker Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 21 Baker Drive have a pool?
No, 21 Baker Drive does not have a pool.
Does 21 Baker Drive have accessible units?
No, 21 Baker Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 21 Baker Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21 Baker Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 21 Baker Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 21 Baker Drive has units with air conditioning.
