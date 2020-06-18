21 Baker Drive

Amenities

New Home in West Asheville! - New construction featuring an open plan main floor, beautiful hardwood floors, and great natural light. Washer and dryer included!



The main floor includes a sweet covered front porch, bright living room, and powder room. The open kitchen has a pantry, breakfast bar, and appliances including the side-by-side fridge with in-door dispenser, electric range, built-in microwave, and dishwasher. The dining room opens onto the back deck and nice outdoor area with established landscaping. The laundry closet is off of the kitchen, and the washer and dryer are included!



Upstairs are all three bedrooms and both full bathrooms. Each bathroom includes a shower/bathtub and nice-sized vanity with storage. The master suite offers a nice-sized closet and vaulted ceilings. Bedrooms are carpeted, and there are ceiling fans throughout!



Central heat (electric) and air conditioning. Tenants responsible for all utilities and landscaping. One cat negotiable. No smoking. No cosigners.



