Apartment List
/
NC
/
raeford
/
luxury apartments
Last updated July 11 2020 at 2:42 AM

30 Luxury Apartments for rent in Raeford, NC

Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
3 Units Available
Stone Gables
9000 Stone Gate Dr, Raeford, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,075
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1252 sqft
Modern luxury apartments. Conveniently located with easy access to downtown Kansas City. Community amenities include 24-hour fitness center, grilling gazebo, free internet and laundry facilities.
Results within 1 mile of Raeford

1 of 22

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
114 Edisto Ct
114 Edisto Court, Hoke County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,320
1550 sqft
Coming Soon (Late July) (Pets Allowed) - Coming Soon (Late July) 3-bedroom ranch home on large corner lot in the Riverbrooke subdivision of Raeford.
Results within 5 miles of Raeford

1 of 12

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
211 Barrow Ct
211 Barrow Ct, Hoke County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,320
2110 sqft
211 Barrow Ct Available 09/11/20 Reserve your Home Today!! - hank you for your interest in Raeford Fields Homes! We do have a home that I know you would love. Our 2 bedrooms home start at $845 and our 4 bedrooms start at $1100.

1 of 21

Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
307 Buckeye Dr
307 Buckeye Drive, Hoke County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1119 sqft
Nice 3 bdrm 2 bth located in established community in Raeford. Open floor plan. Great Room with fireplace. Fully equipped kitchen with eat in area. Mstr Bdrm with Mstr Bth. Walk in closet, tub/shower combo. Fully fenced large rear yard with patio.

1 of 29

Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
557 Equestrian Way
557 Equestrian Way, Five Points, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
Beautiful home, huge backyard, formal dining, Open Floor plan, covered patio, large master suite, laundry upstairs..much more...

1 of 35

Last updated July 9 at 10:13pm
Contact for Availability
115 Silverberry Court
115 Silverberry Court, Hoke County, NC
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spectacular 3 bedroom 2 bath home with a bonus room! This home features a large living room with wood burning fireplace that opens up to a huge back yard equipped with a beautiful patio great for entertaining, a separate enclosed garage with tons of

1 of 35

Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
645 Roanoke Drive
645 Roanoke Drive, Hoke County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
4 Bedrooms
Ask
AVAILABLE AUG 1, 2020. This beautiful house in the heart of a wonderful neighborhood is ready for you. Fully fenced in back yard with covered front and back porches.

1 of 15

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
209 Barrow Ct
209 Barrow Ct, Hoke County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,300
1940 sqft
209 Barrow Ct Available 10/02/20 No Breed Restrictions! Reserve your home today! - Thank you for your interest in Raeford Fields Homes! We do have a home that I know you would love.

1 of 1

Last updated May 14 at 09:37am
1 Unit Available
2673 Rockfish Rd
2673 Rockfish Road, Hoke County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,295
2200 sqft
2673 Rockfish Road - 2 Story newly constructed(2014)home with 4 Bedrooms, 2.

1 of 11

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
102 Bellflower Cir
102 Bellflower Cir, Hoke County, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
1440 sqft
102 Bellflower Cir Available 04/20/20 Reserve your home today! - Live in one of the coziest single-family homes in Raeford, NC and surround yourself with beautiful landscaping, charming homes, and thoughtful amenities.

1 of 15

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
365 Roanoke Drive
365 Roanoke Drive, Hoke County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1837 sqft
Available 05/01/20 IMMACULATE & GORGEOUS! 3 BEDROOM 2.5 BATH WITH SPACIOUS TWO CAR GARAGE. FORMAL DINING ROOM WITH STUNNING HARDWOOD FLOORS. HUGE LIVING ROOM WITH FIREPLACE THAT OPENS TO AN EVEN BIGGER EAT-IN KITCHEN WITH ISLAND.

1 of 1

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
213 Barrow Ct
213 Barrow Ct, Hoke County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,200
1940 sqft
213 Barrow Ct Available 04/10/20 Reserve your home today! - Thank you for your interest in Raeford Fields Homes! We do have a home that I know you would love. Our 2 bedrooms home start at $845 and our 4 bedrooms start at $1100.

1 of 14

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
101 Calla Ct
101 Calla Ct, Hoke County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,300
1950 sqft
101 Calla Ct Available 08/10/20 Move in Special! No Breed Restrictions! Reserve your home today! - *oac Reserve your home Today!! No breed restrictions! Thank you for your interest in Raeford Fields Homes we do have a home that I know you would

1 of 20

Last updated July 11 at 02:34am
1 Unit Available
252 Belle Chase Drive
252 Belle Chase Dr, Hoke County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1800 sqft
3bdrms, 2 baths and a bonus. This home features a nice front porch, screened porch, deck, separate shower, garden tub, walk in closet, massive rear yard, and so much more!!! Schedule a time for a private showing right away! Apply online at www.
Results within 10 miles of Raeford

1 of 18

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
107 Jefferson Drive
107 Jefferson Drive, Hoke County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1300 sqft
HOME SWEET HOME! MUST SEE! - A MUST SEE HOME! This beautiful ranch-style home features 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. Living room w/fireplace, updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and eat-in area.

1 of 21

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
101 Cody Ct.
101 Cody Court, Hoke County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,200
1900 sqft
- (RLNE5625999)

1 of 12

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Jack Britt
6009 Pink Street
6009 Pink Drive, Fayetteville, NC
Studio
$1,375
- (RLNE5846118)

1 of 12

Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
138 Saint George Drive
138 Saint George Drive, Hoke County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
Nice home in a settled community with clubhouse, playground, gym, pool and soccer field. This is a 3 bedroom 2.5 bathrooms with a bonus room formal dining room and eat-in kitchen, fence back yard. Home available to move in.

1 of 26

Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Jack Britt
5325 Nessee Street
5325 Nessee Street, Fayetteville, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,420
This beautiful 2-story home is conveniently located in the neighborhood of Highcroft. This immaculate home features a spacious floor plan, granite ctops, SS appliances, WIC, privacy fencing, dbl garage, den w/elect. FP, tres ceiling, M.

1 of 17

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Rockfish
197 Sidesaddle Court
197 Sidesaddle Court, Rockfish, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
2000 sqft
197 Sidesaddle Court Available 08/01/20 197 Sidesaddle - Gorgeous 2012 home that has been impeccably cared for and eager for a new resident! 2,000SF with 4 beds, 2 1/2 baths, and so many beautiful features.

1 of 12

Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
5373 Phillippi Church Road
5373 Philippi Church Rd, Hoke County, NC
5 Bedrooms
$1,850
Beautiful Family Home located in Hoke County in country setting. Close to schools, shopping centers, & FT. Bragg.

1 of 16

Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
216 Falling Leaf Drive
216 Falling Leaf Drive, Hoke County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
-Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home in great country subdivision. Finished bonus room. Large fenced in backyard. Pets are negotiable. No cats. Alarm is tenants responsibility.

1 of 24

Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Rockfish
377 Rushmore Court
377 Rushmore Drive, Rockfish, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
Nice 3 bdrm 2 bth ranch style home with Bonus Room. Great Room with vaulted ceilings and fireplace. Spacious eat in kitchen area with lots of storage. 2 car garage. Covered front porch. Large rear yard fully fenced.

1 of 15

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
219 Ivy Stone Drive
219 Ivystone Drive, Hoke County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,350
2111 sqft
219 Ivy Stone Drive Available 05/04/20 Appealing Home In A Wonderful Neighborhood! - This appealing 4 bedroom 3 bathroom home welcomes you to a very spacious living area that is great for entertaining! Anticipate yourself preparing scrumptious meals

Similar Pages

Raeford 3 BedroomsRaeford Apartments with BalconyRaeford Apartments with Garage
Raeford Apartments with ParkingRaeford Dog Friendly Apartments
Raeford Luxury PlacesRaeford Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fayetteville, NCCary, NCApex, NCHolly Springs, NCSpring Lake, NC
Fuquay-Varina, NCHope Mills, NCSouthern Pines, NCPinehurst, NCLumberton, NC
Angier, NCSanford, NCLillington, NCRockfish, NCCarthage, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

Fayetteville Technical Community CollegeFayetteville State University
Methodist University