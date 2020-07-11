/
/
/
luxury apartments
Last updated July 11 2020 at 2:42 AM
30 Luxury Apartments for rent in Raeford, NC
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
3 Units Available
Stone Gables
9000 Stone Gate Dr, Raeford, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,075
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1252 sqft
Modern luxury apartments. Conveniently located with easy access to downtown Kansas City. Community amenities include 24-hour fitness center, grilling gazebo, free internet and laundry facilities.
Results within 1 mile of Raeford
1 of 22
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
114 Edisto Ct
114 Edisto Court, Hoke County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,320
1550 sqft
Coming Soon (Late July) (Pets Allowed) - Coming Soon (Late July) 3-bedroom ranch home on large corner lot in the Riverbrooke subdivision of Raeford.
Results within 5 miles of Raeford
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
211 Barrow Ct
211 Barrow Ct, Hoke County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,320
2110 sqft
211 Barrow Ct Available 09/11/20 Reserve your Home Today!! - hank you for your interest in Raeford Fields Homes! We do have a home that I know you would love. Our 2 bedrooms home start at $845 and our 4 bedrooms start at $1100.
1 of 21
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
307 Buckeye Dr
307 Buckeye Drive, Hoke County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1119 sqft
Nice 3 bdrm 2 bth located in established community in Raeford. Open floor plan. Great Room with fireplace. Fully equipped kitchen with eat in area. Mstr Bdrm with Mstr Bth. Walk in closet, tub/shower combo. Fully fenced large rear yard with patio.
1 of 29
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
557 Equestrian Way
557 Equestrian Way, Five Points, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
Beautiful home, huge backyard, formal dining, Open Floor plan, covered patio, large master suite, laundry upstairs..much more...
1 of 35
Last updated July 9 at 10:13pm
Contact for Availability
115 Silverberry Court
115 Silverberry Court, Hoke County, NC
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spectacular 3 bedroom 2 bath home with a bonus room! This home features a large living room with wood burning fireplace that opens up to a huge back yard equipped with a beautiful patio great for entertaining, a separate enclosed garage with tons of
1 of 35
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
645 Roanoke Drive
645 Roanoke Drive, Hoke County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
4 Bedrooms
Ask
AVAILABLE AUG 1, 2020. This beautiful house in the heart of a wonderful neighborhood is ready for you. Fully fenced in back yard with covered front and back porches.
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
209 Barrow Ct
209 Barrow Ct, Hoke County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,300
1940 sqft
209 Barrow Ct Available 10/02/20 No Breed Restrictions! Reserve your home today! - Thank you for your interest in Raeford Fields Homes! We do have a home that I know you would love.
1 of 1
Last updated May 14 at 09:37am
1 Unit Available
2673 Rockfish Rd
2673 Rockfish Road, Hoke County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,295
2200 sqft
2673 Rockfish Road - 2 Story newly constructed(2014)home with 4 Bedrooms, 2.
1 of 11
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
102 Bellflower Cir
102 Bellflower Cir, Hoke County, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
1440 sqft
102 Bellflower Cir Available 04/20/20 Reserve your home today! - Live in one of the coziest single-family homes in Raeford, NC and surround yourself with beautiful landscaping, charming homes, and thoughtful amenities.
1 of 15
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
365 Roanoke Drive
365 Roanoke Drive, Hoke County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1837 sqft
Available 05/01/20 IMMACULATE & GORGEOUS! 3 BEDROOM 2.5 BATH WITH SPACIOUS TWO CAR GARAGE. FORMAL DINING ROOM WITH STUNNING HARDWOOD FLOORS. HUGE LIVING ROOM WITH FIREPLACE THAT OPENS TO AN EVEN BIGGER EAT-IN KITCHEN WITH ISLAND.
1 of 1
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
213 Barrow Ct
213 Barrow Ct, Hoke County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,200
1940 sqft
213 Barrow Ct Available 04/10/20 Reserve your home today! - Thank you for your interest in Raeford Fields Homes! We do have a home that I know you would love. Our 2 bedrooms home start at $845 and our 4 bedrooms start at $1100.
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
101 Calla Ct
101 Calla Ct, Hoke County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,300
1950 sqft
101 Calla Ct Available 08/10/20 Move in Special! No Breed Restrictions! Reserve your home today! - *oac Reserve your home Today!! No breed restrictions! Thank you for your interest in Raeford Fields Homes we do have a home that I know you would
1 of 20
Last updated July 11 at 02:34am
1 Unit Available
252 Belle Chase Drive
252 Belle Chase Dr, Hoke County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1800 sqft
3bdrms, 2 baths and a bonus. This home features a nice front porch, screened porch, deck, separate shower, garden tub, walk in closet, massive rear yard, and so much more!!! Schedule a time for a private showing right away! Apply online at www.
Results within 10 miles of Raeford
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
107 Jefferson Drive
107 Jefferson Drive, Hoke County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1300 sqft
HOME SWEET HOME! MUST SEE! - A MUST SEE HOME! This beautiful ranch-style home features 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. Living room w/fireplace, updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and eat-in area.
1 of 21
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
101 Cody Ct.
101 Cody Court, Hoke County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,200
1900 sqft
- (RLNE5625999)
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Jack Britt
6009 Pink Street
6009 Pink Drive, Fayetteville, NC
Studio
$1,375
- (RLNE5846118)
1 of 12
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
138 Saint George Drive
138 Saint George Drive, Hoke County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
Nice home in a settled community with clubhouse, playground, gym, pool and soccer field. This is a 3 bedroom 2.5 bathrooms with a bonus room formal dining room and eat-in kitchen, fence back yard. Home available to move in.
1 of 26
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Jack Britt
5325 Nessee Street
5325 Nessee Street, Fayetteville, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,420
This beautiful 2-story home is conveniently located in the neighborhood of Highcroft. This immaculate home features a spacious floor plan, granite ctops, SS appliances, WIC, privacy fencing, dbl garage, den w/elect. FP, tres ceiling, M.
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Rockfish
197 Sidesaddle Court
197 Sidesaddle Court, Rockfish, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
2000 sqft
197 Sidesaddle Court Available 08/01/20 197 Sidesaddle - Gorgeous 2012 home that has been impeccably cared for and eager for a new resident! 2,000SF with 4 beds, 2 1/2 baths, and so many beautiful features.
1 of 12
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
5373 Phillippi Church Road
5373 Philippi Church Rd, Hoke County, NC
5 Bedrooms
$1,850
Beautiful Family Home located in Hoke County in country setting. Close to schools, shopping centers, & FT. Bragg.
1 of 16
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
216 Falling Leaf Drive
216 Falling Leaf Drive, Hoke County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
-Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home in great country subdivision. Finished bonus room. Large fenced in backyard. Pets are negotiable. No cats. Alarm is tenants responsibility.
1 of 24
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Rockfish
377 Rushmore Court
377 Rushmore Drive, Rockfish, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
Nice 3 bdrm 2 bth ranch style home with Bonus Room. Great Room with vaulted ceilings and fireplace. Spacious eat in kitchen area with lots of storage. 2 car garage. Covered front porch. Large rear yard fully fenced.
1 of 15
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
219 Ivy Stone Drive
219 Ivystone Drive, Hoke County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,350
2111 sqft
219 Ivy Stone Drive Available 05/04/20 Appealing Home In A Wonderful Neighborhood! - This appealing 4 bedroom 3 bathroom home welcomes you to a very spacious living area that is great for entertaining! Anticipate yourself preparing scrumptious meals