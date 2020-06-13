Apartment List
/
NC
/
apex
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 5:34 AM

161 Apartments for rent in Apex, NC with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restricti... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
16 Units Available
Villages at Westford
2605 Lowell Mill Road, Apex, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,070
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1211 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,680
1429 sqft
Get up to Four Weeks Free! Take a Virtual Tour of our Floor Plans Take a Virtual Tour of our Amenities Introducing the Villages at Westford Apartments, the newest destination for luxury living in Apex, NC.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
16 Units Available
Lake Cameron
1000 Cameron Woods Drive, Apex, NC
1 Bedroom
$946
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,019
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1226 sqft
Lake Cameron invites you to live life on your own terms.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
12 Units Available
Bell Apex
4000 Spotter Dr, Apex, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,080
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1227 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Bell Apex, formerly Village Summit Apartments, offers easy access to US-64 and US-421. Amenities include air conditioning, carpet, granite counters, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
31 Units Available
Camden Lake Pine
600 Park Summit Blvd, Apex, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,119
886 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,319
1287 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,369
1285 sqft
Nestled between the Lake Pine Plaza and beautiful Apex Lake, this community offers recently renovated units with fireplaces, walk-in closets and a full range of appliances. Community amenities include a clubhouse, pool and gym.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:38am
33 Units Available
Camden Reunion Park
100 Reunion Park Dr, Apex, NC
1 Bedroom
$989
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,049
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,279
1226 sqft
Recently removed community near Holly Springs. Updates include in-unit laundry, extra storage and walk-in closets. Fantastic on-site amenities such as a playground, 24-hour gym, garages and car wash area. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
21 Units Available
Colonial Village at Beaver Creek
1000 Creekside Hills Dr, Apex, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,023
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,043
994 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,268
1203 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY! We have a tour to fit your needs- virtual, self-guided, or with a leasing agent. Discover the gold standard of luxury living in the Colonial Village at Beaver Creek apartment homes located in Raleigh, North Carolina.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:08am
$
2 Units Available
Lake Ridge Apartments
503 W Chatam St, Apex, NC
1 Bedroom
$895
617 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1024 sqft
We are a small, quiet, and peaceful community tucked away in a nice neighborhood that is less than 1 mile from shopping centers, grocery stores, convenient stores, eateries, bars, fire stations, police station, hospital, parks and recreation, city
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
14 Units Available
Avalon Peaks Apartments
2000 Kiftsgate Ln, Apex, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,072
924 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,317
1350 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,742
1592 sqft
Resort-style apartment homes with spacious floor plans. Newly renovated interiors with custom cabinetry and large soaking tubs. Community amenities include saltwater swimming pool, fitness center and car care station.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
1007 Scotts Ridge Trail
1007 Scotts Ridge Trail, Apex, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
2263 sqft
This stellar home is nestled in desirable Scotts Mill & is ready for immediate occupancy. Its welcoming, open concept floorplan is anchored around a lovely kitchen featuring sleek stainless appliances (including a gas oven) & ample cabinetry.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
3100 Shopton Drive
3100 Shopton Drive, Apex, NC
5 Bedrooms
$2,100
2718 sqft
New Paint and new Carpet. 5 Spacious Bedroom plus loft with all formal areas. Near beaver creek shopping center. 1st floor Guest suite. Hardwood floor in Living and dining room. Large kitchen with breakfast nook.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
1906 Dunwick Court
1906 North Dunwick Court, Apex, NC
5 Bedrooms
$1,995
2392 sqft
Exceptional cul-de-sac home in located in popular Walden Creek Subd! First floor offers formal living/dining, family room with gas-log fireplace and fully equipped kitchen. 4 bedroom + bonus.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
114 Gallent Hedge Trail
114 Gallent Hedge Trail, Apex, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1980 sqft
Great Miramonte Townhomes location! 1st floor guest bedroom with bath, hardwood foyer, open floor plan 2nd floor features family room with gas log fireplace & opens to deck overlooking pond.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
520 S Coalport Drive
520 South Coalport Drive, Apex, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2210 sqft
Wonderful 2 story home in great Apex location Move In Ready. Bright and open floor plan with LVP hard flooring downstairs. 4 bedrooms (or 3 bedrooms plus a bonus room).

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
886 Queen City Crescent
886 Queen City Crescent, Apex, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
2550 sqft
Gorgeous TH with HARDWOOD ON ALL FLOORS! Walking distance to Beaver Creek shopping, minutes from I-540 & Hwy64. Enjoy this bright & sunny, open floor plan.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
348 Anterbury Drive
348 Anterbury Drive, Apex, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1612 sqft
348 Anterbury Drive - Bright 3 bedroom 2.5 bath town home with open floor plan near downtown Apex. Kitchen with SS appliances, beautiful hardwood floors on main level. Spacious Master.

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1113 Sky Top Dr
1113 Sky Top Dr, Apex, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,740
1980 sqft
Spacious Cul-De-Sac house in Apex - Property Id: 283285 Spacious Cul-De-Sac house available now.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
803 Myrtle Grove Ln
803 Myrtle Grove Lane, Apex, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
1855 sqft
803 Myrtle Grove Ln Available 07/10/20 Great 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Town home Located in The Groves in Apex! - Available July 10th! - Available July 10th, 2020! This Gorgeous Town home has a nice open floor plan with lots of natural light.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1466 Salem Creek Unit 4
1466 Salem Creek Drive, Apex, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
2088 sqft
1466 Salem Creek Unit 4 Available 07/01/20 Easy Living Near Downtown Apex, NC - This 3 bedroom 2.5 bath end-unit townhome features three unique levels.

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
871 Tunisian Drive
871 Tunisian Drive, Apex, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
2245 sqft
871 Tunisian Drive Available 07/07/20 Beautiful 3 Story 3BD/3.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
550 Village Loop Dr
550 Village Loop Drive, Apex, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1745 sqft
Wonderful townhome located in Apex. 3 bedrooms with one on 1st floor and other two on third floor. Large rooms, hardwoods,granite counter tops in kitchen, large deck and a one car garage. Washer and dryer included.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
2042 Ackerman Hill Drive
2042 Ackerman Hill Drive, Apex, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
2084 sqft
LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION! 3 story end unit town home with 2 car garage. Open floor plan, huge deck. Walking distance to Beaver Creek shopping center,restaurants, move theater. Close toCary, Raleigh, RDU, HWY 540/64/55.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
708 Edgewater Ridge Court
708 Edgewater Ridge Court, Apex, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
2572 sqft
Backs to Laura Duncan Park! Home opens to curved staircase, open living rm/kitchen/dining. GOURMET kitchen granite counter and island for seating. Large master with sitting area.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
2804 Crowders Ridge Lane
2804 Crowders Ridge Lane, Apex, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
2518 sqft
Beautiful open concept first floor! Living room with stone surround fireplace and coffered ceiling, kitchen with large granite island and pantry.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Salem Village
1 Unit Available
1759 Flint Valley Lane
1759 Flint Valley Lane, Apex, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
3252 sqft
Great Apex Location! 4 Bedrooms/3 Full Baths + Huge Loft + Huge Finished 3rd floor bonus room. 1st floor Guest Suite with full bath. Open & Spacious floor plan. Hardwood flooring.
City Guide for Apex, NC

"I like the way the people say they're always on your side, with a North Carolina smile / I like calling North Carolina home." (-- Sythe Cameron, "I Like Calling North Carolina Home")

With its historic streets, antique gift shops, and railway heritage, Apex, NC has its own treasure chest of artifacts from the past that history junkies will surely appreciate. With its rich history and progressive outlook, this town has a solid past and a bright future. If you want to get in on the upward trend of this vibrant place before it reaches its, er, apex, lets get you an apartment in this vibrant town! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Apex, NC

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Apex renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Apex 1 BedroomsApex 2 BedroomsApex 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsApex 3 BedroomsApex Accessible ApartmentsApex Apartments under $1,000Apex Apartments under $1,100
Apex Apartments under $900Apex Apartments with BalconyApex Apartments with GarageApex Apartments with GymApex Apartments with Hardwood FloorsApex Apartments with Move-in SpecialsApex Apartments with Parking
Apex Apartments with PoolApex Apartments with Washer-DryerApex Cheap PlacesApex Dog Friendly ApartmentsApex Luxury PlacesApex Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Raleigh, NCDurham, NCGreensboro, NCFayetteville, NCCary, NCChapel Hill, NCMorrisville, NCBurlington, NC
Wake Forest, NCCarrboro, NCGarner, NCHolly Springs, NCClayton, NCKnightdale, NCSpring Lake, NCMebane, NC
Fuquay-Varina, NCHillsborough, NCHope Mills, NCSouthern Pines, NCGraham, NCButner, NCRaeford, NCRolesville, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

Guilford CollegeFayetteville Technical Community College
Fayetteville State UniversityMeredith College
University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill