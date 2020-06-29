All apartments in Apex
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:20 PM

1721 Lea Island Cove

1721 Lea Island Cove · (919) 345-6370
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1721 Lea Island Cove, Apex, NC 27502

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$2,600

5 Bed · 4 Bath · 3483 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
pool
tennis court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
range
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Great Single Family House w/ 5 BR+4 BA+ Bonus+Office & 2-Car Garage in Bella Casa /Apex. Open concept floor plan with 1st floor Bedroom w/ full bath, Gourmet kitchen features Gas stove, Granite counter tops, tile back splash & SS appliances. Hardwood floor throughout Family w/ fireplace, Dinning, Office. kitchen & Breakfast Rooms on the main level. Spacious Master Suite, Add 3 BR w/ 2 Bath, Laundry, Bonus Room on the 2nd FL, Great neighborhood w/ Community pool, tennis court, clubhouse and Walking trails.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1721 Lea Island Cove have any available units?
1721 Lea Island Cove has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Apex, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Apex Rent Report.
What amenities does 1721 Lea Island Cove have?
Some of 1721 Lea Island Cove's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1721 Lea Island Cove currently offering any rent specials?
1721 Lea Island Cove is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1721 Lea Island Cove pet-friendly?
No, 1721 Lea Island Cove is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Apex.
Does 1721 Lea Island Cove offer parking?
Yes, 1721 Lea Island Cove offers parking.
Does 1721 Lea Island Cove have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1721 Lea Island Cove does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1721 Lea Island Cove have a pool?
Yes, 1721 Lea Island Cove has a pool.
Does 1721 Lea Island Cove have accessible units?
No, 1721 Lea Island Cove does not have accessible units.
Does 1721 Lea Island Cove have units with dishwashers?
No, 1721 Lea Island Cove does not have units with dishwashers.
