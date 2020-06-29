1721 Lea Island Cove

Amenities
Great Single Family House w/ 5 BR+4 BA+ Bonus+Office & 2-Car Garage in Bella Casa /Apex. Open concept floor plan with 1st floor Bedroom w/ full bath, Gourmet kitchen features Gas stove, Granite counter tops, tile back splash & SS appliances. Hardwood floor throughout Family w/ fireplace, Dinning, Office. kitchen & Breakfast Rooms on the main level. Spacious Master Suite, Add 3 BR w/ 2 Bath, Laundry, Bonus Room on the 2nd FL, Great neighborhood w/ Community pool, tennis court, clubhouse and Walking trails.