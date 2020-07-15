All apartments in Apex
1026 Waymaker Court
1026 Waymaker Court

Location

1026 Waymaker Court, Apex, NC 27502

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Walk to the Beaver Creek shopping center for shopping, movie,dining. Luxury 3 story TH. Ground level has attached 2 car garage & huge bonus room w/ full bath. Spacious main level is open concept & has hardwoods throughout. Kitchen w/ SS appliances, granite, huge center island. Breakfast/morning room leads to large deck overlooking private backyard. 3rd floor has 2BRs & Master suite. Master has trey ceiling, WIC, dual vanity & separate shower/tub. Great location w/ easy access to 540/RTP/64

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1026 Waymaker Court have any available units?
1026 Waymaker Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Apex, NC.
How much is rent in Apex, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Apex Rent Report.
What amenities does 1026 Waymaker Court have?
Some of 1026 Waymaker Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1026 Waymaker Court currently offering any rent specials?
1026 Waymaker Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1026 Waymaker Court pet-friendly?
No, 1026 Waymaker Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Apex.
Does 1026 Waymaker Court offer parking?
Yes, 1026 Waymaker Court offers parking.
Does 1026 Waymaker Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1026 Waymaker Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1026 Waymaker Court have a pool?
Yes, 1026 Waymaker Court has a pool.
Does 1026 Waymaker Court have accessible units?
No, 1026 Waymaker Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1026 Waymaker Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 1026 Waymaker Court does not have units with dishwashers.
