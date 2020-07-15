1026 Waymaker Court

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage pool

Walk to the Beaver Creek shopping center for shopping, movie,dining. Luxury 3 story TH. Ground level has attached 2 car garage & huge bonus room w/ full bath. Spacious main level is open concept & has hardwoods throughout. Kitchen w/ SS appliances, granite, huge center island. Breakfast/morning room leads to large deck overlooking private backyard. 3rd floor has 2BRs & Master suite. Master has trey ceiling, WIC, dual vanity & separate shower/tub. Great location w/ easy access to 540/RTP/64