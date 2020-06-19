All apartments in Hattiesburg
Find more places like 124 Grand Drive - 1010.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hattiesburg, MS
/
124 Grand Drive - 1010
Last updated February 11 2020 at 7:58 AM

124 Grand Drive - 1010

124 Grand Dr · (601) 794-2161
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Hattiesburg
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

124 Grand Dr, Hattiesburg, MS 39401
University Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Report This Listing

Amenities

parking
air conditioning
media room
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
media room
This unit was has been home to La fiesta Brava and Leo's Cuban Kitchen. This massive restaurant space is perfect for anyone wanting to open up a LARGE restaurant in Hattiesburg. With three separate dinning areas including a massive bar and outdoors dinning area, the possibilities with the space are endless. Located near the Grand 18 Theater, 4 hotels and USM student housing, this beautiful unit is just what you've been looking for. CALL FOR PRICING DETAILS
Chauvet Square for sale/lease. . Great location across from the Grand Theater and surrounded by 4 hotels. Approx 1/2 of the strip center is finished out, the other half if dry box and ready to cosmetic finishes.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 124 Grand Drive - 1010 have any available units?
124 Grand Drive - 1010 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hattiesburg, MS.
What amenities does 124 Grand Drive - 1010 have?
Some of 124 Grand Drive - 1010's amenities include parking, air conditioning, and media room. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 124 Grand Drive - 1010 currently offering any rent specials?
124 Grand Drive - 1010 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 124 Grand Drive - 1010 pet-friendly?
No, 124 Grand Drive - 1010 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hattiesburg.
Does 124 Grand Drive - 1010 offer parking?
Yes, 124 Grand Drive - 1010 does offer parking.
Does 124 Grand Drive - 1010 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 124 Grand Drive - 1010 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 124 Grand Drive - 1010 have a pool?
No, 124 Grand Drive - 1010 does not have a pool.
Does 124 Grand Drive - 1010 have accessible units?
No, 124 Grand Drive - 1010 does not have accessible units.
Does 124 Grand Drive - 1010 have units with dishwashers?
No, 124 Grand Drive - 1010 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 124 Grand Drive - 1010 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 124 Grand Drive - 1010 has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 124 Grand Drive - 1010?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Met
27 Lake Forgetful Dr.
Hattiesburg, MS 39402
The Reserve at Park Place
29 Park Pl
Hattiesburg, MS 39402
Cross Creek Village
75 Cross Creek Pkwy
Hattiesburg, MS 39402
Piedmont Park
78 Wisteria Dr
Hattiesburg, MS 39401
Parkwest
12 Park Pl
Hattiesburg, MS 39402
Breckenridge Park
100 Breckenridge Dr
Hattiesburg, MS 39402
Hub City Lofts America Building
207 East Front Street
Hattiesburg, MS 39401

Similar Pages

Hattiesburg 3 BedroomsHattiesburg Apartments with Balcony
Hattiesburg Dog Friendly Apartments
Hattiesburg Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Biloxi, MSGulfport, MS
Laurel, MS

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Southern Mississippi
William Carey University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity