124 Grand Drive - 1010

Amenities
This unit was has been home to La fiesta Brava and Leo's Cuban Kitchen. This massive restaurant space is perfect for anyone wanting to open up a LARGE restaurant in Hattiesburg. With three separate dinning areas including a massive bar and outdoors dinning area, the possibilities with the space are endless. Located near the Grand 18 Theater, 4 hotels and USM student housing, this beautiful unit is just what you've been looking for. CALL FOR PRICING DETAILS
Chauvet Square for sale/lease. . Great location across from the Grand Theater and surrounded by 4 hotels. Approx 1/2 of the strip center is finished out, the other half if dry box and ready to cosmetic finishes.