124 Grand Drive - 1010

Amenities

parking air conditioning media room internet access

Unit Amenities air conditioning Property Amenities parking internet access media room

This unit was has been home to La fiesta Brava and Leo's Cuban Kitchen. This massive restaurant space is perfect for anyone wanting to open up a LARGE restaurant in Hattiesburg. With three separate dinning areas including a massive bar and outdoors dinning area, the possibilities with the space are endless. Located near the Grand 18 Theater, 4 hotels and USM student housing, this beautiful unit is just what you've been looking for. CALL FOR PRICING DETAILS

Chauvet Square for sale/lease. . Great location across from the Grand Theater and surrounded by 4 hotels. Approx 1/2 of the strip center is finished out, the other half if dry box and ready to cosmetic finishes.