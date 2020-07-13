/
/
/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:58 AM
11 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Hattiesburg, MS
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 07:16am
15 Units Available
The Reserve at Park Place
29 Park Pl, Hattiesburg, MS
1 Bedroom
$916
856 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$965
1319 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1225 sqft
The University of Southern Mississippi and Shadow Ridge Golf Club are easily accessible to this community. Courtesy officers, a fitness center and billiards room are some of the amenities. Units feature walk-in closets and security systems.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 07:12am
14 Units Available
Parkwest
12 Park Pl, Hattiesburg, MS
1 Bedroom
$904
983 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,004
1458 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,109
1419 sqft
The Grand Theatre and Interstate 59 are only moments from this community, but it's likely the garages, tanning salon, swimming pool, and fitness center that appeal to residents. Apartments feature breakfast bars and hardwood flooring.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 13 at 05:21am
19 Units Available
The Met
27 Lake Forgetful Dr., Hattiesburg, MS
1 Bedroom
$995
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
1109 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1324 sqft
Brand-new, pet-friendly apartment homes featuring stainless-steel appliances, wood floors, and in-unit laundry. Community amenities include an outdoor kitchen, a gym, and a pool. In West Hattiesburg near Longleaf Trace and Veteran Memorial Park.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 06:04am
23 Units Available
Breckenridge Park
100 Breckenridge Dr, Hattiesburg, MS
1 Bedroom
$1,013
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$924
1052 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1288 sqft
Great location for commuters, situated just off of I-59. Residents live in units with dishwasher, extra storage, fireplace and walk-in closets. Community features 24-hour gym, pool, sauna and tennis court.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 06:08am
5 Units Available
Downtown Hattiesburg
Hub City Lofts America Building
207 East Front Street, Hattiesburg, MS
1 Bedroom
$1,000
564 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1176 sqft
A resurrected beauty located on the corner of Front Street and Short Street, The America Building (previously the Ross Building) provides a creative alternative for your urban lifestyle.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 06:40am
8 Units Available
Cross Creek Village
75 Cross Creek Pkwy, Hattiesburg, MS
1 Bedroom
$985
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1097 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,335
1287 sqft
Discover the finest apartments in Hattiesburg, Mississippi at Cross Creek Village Apartments. Our intimate community provides an atmosphere of elegant serenity along with all of the conveniences you'd expect from a top-notch apartment community.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 06:26am
$
1 Unit Available
Arbor Walk
2300 Lincoln Rd, Hattiesburg, MS
1 Bedroom
$809
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Arbor Walk in Hattiesburg. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
2300 Lincoln Road
2300 Lincoln Road, Hattiesburg, MS
2 Bedrooms
$909
1100 sqft
Arbor Walk Apartments is tucked among mature trees in a peaceful, residential area.
1 of 28
Last updated April 9 at 07:05am
1 Unit Available
Jamestown - Lincoln
2904 Laramie Circle
2904 Laramie Circle, Hattiesburg, MS
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1675 sqft
2904 Laramie - 3bd/2ba home w/ large yard and spacious covered porch $1295/mo.; $1295 dep. This beautifully remodeled home has TONS of space. The living room is nice and large with space for a formal dining area if desired.
Results within 5 miles of Hattiesburg
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
37 Autumn Ridge
37 Autumn Ridge, Lamar County, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Condo With Fenced Yard - This 3 bedroom 2.5 bath condo is conveniently located close to the square and the University campus. It is pet friendly and has a fenced in yard area.
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
1066 Monroe Road 5
1066 Monroe Road, Forrest County, MS
3 Bedrooms
$500
910 sqft
This newly remodeled trailer sits with six other trailers and a house in a beautiful lot nestled with pine trees. Enjoy your morning cup of coffee on your porch while watching the clouds pass you by.