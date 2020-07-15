/
University of Southern Mississippi
Last updated July 15 2020 at 4:04 AM
7 Apartments For Rent Near University of Southern Mississippi
Last updated July 15 at 06:52 AM
15 Units Available
The Reserve at Park Place
29 Park Pl, Hattiesburg, MS
1 Bedroom
$909
856 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$965
1319 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1225 sqft
The University of Southern Mississippi and Shadow Ridge Golf Club are easily accessible to this community. Courtesy officers, a fitness center and billiards room are some of the amenities. Units feature walk-in closets and security systems.
Last updated July 15 at 06:40 AM
10 Units Available
Parkwest
12 Park Pl, Hattiesburg, MS
1 Bedroom
$919
983 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,004
1458 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,104
1419 sqft
The Grand Theatre and Interstate 59 are only moments from this community, but it's likely the garages, tanning salon, swimming pool, and fitness center that appeal to residents. Apartments feature breakfast bars and hardwood flooring.
Last updated July 15 at 06:20 AM
5 Units Available
Downtown Hattiesburg
Hub City Lofts America Building
207 East Front Street, Hattiesburg, MS
1 Bedroom
$1,000
564 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1176 sqft
A resurrected beauty located on the corner of Front Street and Short Street, The America Building (previously the Ross Building) provides a creative alternative for your urban lifestyle.
Last updated July 15 at 06:16 AM
1 Unit Available
Arbor Walk
2300 Lincoln Rd, Hattiesburg, MS
1 Bedroom
$809
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Arbor Walk in Hattiesburg. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
1 Unit Available
Piedmont Park
78 Wisteria Dr, Hattiesburg, MS
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$695
1281 sqft
This property is managed by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal.
Last updated July 15 at 08:42 AM
1 Unit Available
2300 Lincoln Road
2300 Lincoln Road, Hattiesburg, MS
2 Bedrooms
$909
1100 sqft
Arbor Walk Apartments is tucked among mature trees in a peaceful, residential area.
Last updated April 9 at 07:05 AM
1 Unit Available
Jamestown - Lincoln
2904 Laramie Circle
2904 Laramie Circle, Hattiesburg, MS
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1675 sqft
2904 Laramie - 3bd/2ba home w/ large yard and spacious covered porch $1295/mo.; $1295 dep. This beautifully remodeled home has TONS of space. The living room is nice and large with space for a formal dining area if desired.