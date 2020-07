Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry bathtub oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed parking pet friendly

A resurrected beauty located on the corner of Front Street and Short Street, The America Building (previously the Ross Building) provides a creative alternative for your urban lifestyle. Distinction is drawn from the playful use of color, character, and contemporary vibe that manifest themselves in the spirit of Laissez-Faire. Its reclaim on life fosters an atmosphere of acceptance while creating the kind of work-live-play place that seeks those who embrace the fact that we can change the world. John Carter was a distinguished gentleman whose name was synonymous with stalwart character and a rich love for Hattiesburg. Its in this spirit that the magnificent building which bears his name will be resurrected to reflect its original strength and beauty. Located on the corner of Front Street and Main Street, The Carter Buildings (previously the Faulkner Building) handsome stature and strapping details portray a confidence and purpose as resolute as the revitalization of Downtown Hattiesburg itself.







Please note, there are bath tubs in select units and parking includes additional fee. Please contact us for more details!