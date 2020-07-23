All apartments in St. Peters
2842 McClay Valley Blvd

2842 Mcclay Valley Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

2842 Mcclay Valley Boulevard, St. Peters, MO 63376

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
online portal
AVAILABLE NOW! - Super cute house with finished basement, just a quick walk to Laurel Park. New carpet throughout! Open floor plan with living room/dining room combo, family room with gas fireplace, and kitchen featuring plenty of cabinet and counter space. The master bedroom has private bath, and another bedroom and full bath make up the main floor. The basement is partially finished with a family room and bonus room, plus plenty of extra room for storage. The oversized backyard has a large deck, perfect for entertaining. Great location with easy access to both Page Extension/364 and Highway 70. Close to shops and dining. Lease also includes full access to the stocked neighborhood lake! Exterior pest control included! Up to 1 dog under 25 lbs welcome with $200 non-refundable pet fee per pet plus $25/pet rent per month. Each tenant is automatically enrolled in our Tenant Advantage program at $30/month which includes quarterly HVAC filter delivery, renters liability insurance, online portal, and more!

THE BASICS
- Video Tour: https://youtu.be/PvLqZdA3f-E
Application Link: https://apply.rentscreener.com/keyrenter-st-charles-property-management/?
- Available Date: NOW
- Parking: 2 car garage
- Lease Term: One Year Minimum
- Pets Allowed: Yes (up to one dog under 25 lbs)
- Utilities Included: None
-School District: Francis Howell North

TENANT ADVANTAGE PROGRAM
Each Keyrenter resident is automatically enrolled in our Tenant Advantage Program at a price of $30.00 per month. The following items are included as part of the package:

- Liability & Renter’s Insurance (property coverage of $100K and tenant’s personal contents up to $5K)
- HVAC filter delivery every three months
- Free Online ACH Payments (pay from your phone!)
- Online Portal (doc storage, online maintenance requests, etc)
- 24/7/365 emergency and maintenance support
- One time waiver of NSF fee ($50 value)

IMPORTANT THINGS TO KNOW
- Application Fee: $50 per applicant 18 or older (Application processing time is 1-3 business days.)
- Tenant Advantage Program: $30 per month
- Security Deposit: Equal to one month rent
- Security Deposit is due 24 hours upon approval
- Pets (if allowed): $25 monthly pet fee + $200 non-refundable pet fee per pet (if applicable). - All pets & animals MUST be registered on KeyrenterStCharles.com/pets
- Contact Us - Call or Text: 636-707-2000 with any questions

Other terms and conditions may apply. All information including advertised rent and other charges are deemed reliable but not guaranteed and are subject to change.

(RLNE5966663)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2842 McClay Valley Blvd have any available units?
2842 McClay Valley Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Peters, MO.
What amenities does 2842 McClay Valley Blvd have?
Some of 2842 McClay Valley Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2842 McClay Valley Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
2842 McClay Valley Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2842 McClay Valley Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 2842 McClay Valley Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 2842 McClay Valley Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 2842 McClay Valley Blvd offers parking.
Does 2842 McClay Valley Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2842 McClay Valley Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2842 McClay Valley Blvd have a pool?
No, 2842 McClay Valley Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 2842 McClay Valley Blvd have accessible units?
No, 2842 McClay Valley Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 2842 McClay Valley Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 2842 McClay Valley Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2842 McClay Valley Blvd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2842 McClay Valley Blvd has units with air conditioning.
