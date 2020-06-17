All apartments in St. Peters
Find more places like 1234 Jungermann Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Peters, MO
/
1234 Jungermann Road
Last updated May 1 2020 at 10:41 PM

1234 Jungermann Road

1234 Jungermann Road · (636) 448-5171
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
St. Peters
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

1234 Jungermann Road, St. Peters, MO 63376

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$1,620

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 1620 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

parking
conference room
internet access
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
conference room
parking
internet access
Unit 1234 is a 1,620 sf lower level office space that features 4 offices, a conference room, reception area/assistants office, break room with a kitchenette, closets for storage, and a private bathroom. All of this is in a great geographical location with quick & easy access from Hwy 94/MO-364 or I-70. Monument signage at Jungermann has great visibility. It is located in an established business/commercial corridor and in a highly desirable area surrounded by a large residential housing base. This OFFICE IS AVAILABLE SOON! The lease rate for this space is only $12.00/sf on Full Service Lease. The Tenant pays $1,620/mo, and their own insurance, internet, and telephone! Landlord pays Real Estate Taxes, Property Insurance, UTILITIES and MORE! CALL NOW for availability!
Monument signage visible from Jungermann Rd is available for Tenants without a monthly charge back, Tenant supplies the sign and installation.
Main Level Unit 1234, has 1,620 sf of office for Lease at $14.00/sf F.S.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1234 Jungermann Road have any available units?
1234 Jungermann Road has a unit available for $1,620 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 1234 Jungermann Road currently offering any rent specials?
1234 Jungermann Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1234 Jungermann Road pet-friendly?
No, 1234 Jungermann Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Peters.
Does 1234 Jungermann Road offer parking?
Yes, 1234 Jungermann Road does offer parking.
Does 1234 Jungermann Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1234 Jungermann Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1234 Jungermann Road have a pool?
No, 1234 Jungermann Road does not have a pool.
Does 1234 Jungermann Road have accessible units?
No, 1234 Jungermann Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1234 Jungermann Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1234 Jungermann Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1234 Jungermann Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 1234 Jungermann Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1234 Jungermann Road?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Sun River Village
100 Broadridge Ln
St. Peters, MO 63376
Celtic Crossing
1200 Belfast Drive
St. Peters, MO 63376
PURE St. Peters Apartments
2100 Pure St
St. Peters, MO 63376

Similar Pages

St. Peters 1 BedroomsSt. Peters 2 Bedrooms
St. Peters Dog Friendly ApartmentsSt. Peters Pet Friendly Places
St. Peters Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Louis, MOSt. Charles, MOO'Fallon, MOChesterfield, MOFlorissant, MOMaryland Heights, MOUniversity City, MOBallwin, MOOakville, MOClayton, MOO'Fallon, IL
Creve Coeur, MOWebster Groves, MOBelleville, ILFerguson, MOSwansea, ILSt. Ann, MOManchester, MOGranite City, ILLake St. Louis, MOMehlville, MOKirkwood, MO
Hazelwood, MOEdwardsville, ILBridgeton, MOSpanish Lake, MORichmond Heights, MOFairview Heights, ILConcord, MOOverland, MOOlivette, MOValley Park, MO

Apartments Near Colleges

Southwestern Illinois CollegeFontbonne University
Harris-Stowe State UniversityRanken Technical College
St. Louis College of Pharmacy
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity