1234 Jungermann Road

Unit 1234 is a 1,620 sf lower level office space that features 4 offices, a conference room, reception area/assistants office, break room with a kitchenette, closets for storage, and a private bathroom. All of this is in a great geographical location with quick & easy access from Hwy 94/MO-364 or I-70. Monument signage at Jungermann has great visibility. It is located in an established business/commercial corridor and in a highly desirable area surrounded by a large residential housing base. This OFFICE IS AVAILABLE SOON! The lease rate for this space is only $12.00/sf on Full Service Lease. The Tenant pays $1,620/mo, and their own insurance, internet, and telephone! Landlord pays Real Estate Taxes, Property Insurance, UTILITIES and MORE! CALL NOW for availability!

Monument signage visible from Jungermann Rd is available for Tenants without a monthly charge back, Tenant supplies the sign and installation.

Main Level Unit 1234, has 1,620 sf of office for Lease at $14.00/sf F.S.