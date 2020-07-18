1039 Kiefer Ridge Drive

Amenities
This impressive 1.5 story has over 4000 sq ft. and is located in desirable Kiefer Trails subdivision. The two story entry opens onto the living room/den and dining room. Cathedral ceilings, a wall of windows and a gas fireplace enhance the great room. The cooks kitchen features custom cabinetry, granite counter tops, gas cooktop, double ovens, wood floors, breakfast bar and opens to a vaulted hearth room with a gas fireplace and wood floors. Steps away is the main floor laundry rm. The main floor master suite has a walk-in closet and a luxury bath with separate tub/shower and dual vanities. The upper level has 3 large bedrooms, one with a jack-n-jill- bath, one in suite bath and a flex room that can be used as playroom. The large deck over looks a private wooded yard and has a fenced in area for children or pets. Additional amenities include:upgraded lighting, central vac,walk-out basement, 3 car garage.Minutes to Castlewood State Park, shopping and restaurants. Rockwood Schools.