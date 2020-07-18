All apartments in St. Louis County
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:21 PM

1039 Kiefer Ridge Drive

1039 Kiefer Ridge Drive · (314) 781-7777
Location

1039 Kiefer Ridge Drive, St. Louis County, MO 63021

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,350

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 4122 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This impressive 1.5 story has over 4000 sq ft. and is located in desirable Kiefer Trails subdivision. The two story entry opens onto the living room/den and dining room. Cathedral ceilings, a wall of windows and a gas fireplace enhance the great room. The cooks kitchen features custom cabinetry, granite counter tops, gas cooktop, double ovens, wood floors, breakfast bar and opens to a vaulted hearth room with a gas fireplace and wood floors. Steps away is the main floor laundry rm. The main floor master suite has a walk-in closet and a luxury bath with separate tub/shower and dual vanities. The upper level has 3 large bedrooms, one with a jack-n-jill- bath, one in suite bath and a flex room that can be used as playroom. The large deck over looks a private wooded yard and has a fenced in area for children or pets. Additional amenities include:upgraded lighting, central vac,walk-out basement, 3 car garage.Minutes to Castlewood State Park, shopping and restaurants. Rockwood Schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

