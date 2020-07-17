All apartments in St. Charles
58 Fountainview Drive
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:25 AM

58 Fountainview Drive

58 Fountainview Drive · (314) 222-0065
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

58 Fountainview Drive, St. Charles, MO 63303

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,250

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 3178 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Spacious 3,100+sqft, 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom home in St. Charles available for lease mid-July! Tenant occupied; will need advance notice to schedule viewing. The entryway is flanked by a bright formal dining room and an office space/family room. Past the large living room you'll find a kitchen with beautiful wood floors, a center island, stainless steel appliances, walk-in pantry and additional dining space. Off the kitchen is a mud room with main floor washer and dryer that are included, access to the two car garage, and a half bathroom. Upstairs, a large second floor landing makes for a great additional office or den space. The spacious master bedroom features in suite bathroom with double sink vanity, a jacuzzi tub and standup shower. Don't miss the huge walk-in closet! The next 2 bedrooms share a Jack and Jill style full bathroom, while the 4th bedroom has its own in suite full bathroom. Large closets in all rooms! Pets negotiable with additional security deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 58 Fountainview Drive have any available units?
58 Fountainview Drive has a unit available for $2,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in St. Charles, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Charles Rent Report.
What amenities does 58 Fountainview Drive have?
Some of 58 Fountainview Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 58 Fountainview Drive currently offering any rent specials?
58 Fountainview Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 58 Fountainview Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 58 Fountainview Drive is pet friendly.
Does 58 Fountainview Drive offer parking?
Yes, 58 Fountainview Drive offers parking.
Does 58 Fountainview Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 58 Fountainview Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 58 Fountainview Drive have a pool?
No, 58 Fountainview Drive does not have a pool.
Does 58 Fountainview Drive have accessible units?
No, 58 Fountainview Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 58 Fountainview Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 58 Fountainview Drive has units with dishwashers.
