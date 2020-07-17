58 Fountainview Drive

Amenities
Spacious 3,100+sqft, 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom home in St. Charles available for lease mid-July! Tenant occupied; will need advance notice to schedule viewing. The entryway is flanked by a bright formal dining room and an office space/family room. Past the large living room you'll find a kitchen with beautiful wood floors, a center island, stainless steel appliances, walk-in pantry and additional dining space. Off the kitchen is a mud room with main floor washer and dryer that are included, access to the two car garage, and a half bathroom. Upstairs, a large second floor landing makes for a great additional office or den space. The spacious master bedroom features in suite bathroom with double sink vanity, a jacuzzi tub and standup shower. Don't miss the huge walk-in closet! The next 2 bedrooms share a Jack and Jill style full bathroom, while the 4th bedroom has its own in suite full bathroom. Large closets in all rooms! Pets negotiable with additional security deposit.