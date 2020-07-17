58 Fountainview Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Spacious 3,100+sqft, 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom home in St. Charles available for lease mid-July! Tenant occupied; will need advance notice to schedule viewing. The entryway is flanked by a bright formal dining room and an office space/family room. Past the large living room you'll find a kitchen with beautiful wood floors, a center island, stainless steel appliances, walk-in pantry and additional dining space. Off the kitchen is a mud room with main floor washer and dryer that are included, access to the two car garage, and a half bathroom. Upstairs, a large second floor landing makes for a great additional office or den space. The spacious master bedroom features in suite bathroom with double sink vanity, a jacuzzi tub and standup shower. Don't miss the huge walk-in closet! The next 2 bedrooms share a Jack and Jill style full bathroom, while the 4th bedroom has its own in suite full bathroom. Large closets in all rooms! Pets negotiable with additional security deposit.