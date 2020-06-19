407 Pallardy Lane

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Great location! Great house! Newer home with all the amenities. Custom 42" kitchen cabinets w/granite counters, stainless steel appliances, wood floors, separate dining room & family room with gas fireplace. Enjoy your evening meals on the composite deck off the breakfast room. Laundry room on main level with powder room. Office completes the main floor living space. Upstairs you'll love the master bedroom walk in closet en-suite, with large master bath double sink, separate tub & shower. You'll find two additional bedrooms a full bath & a loft for your entertaining or children studying. There's even more space in the partially finished lower level which features the 4th bedroom & bath, a large family room for hanging out with the kids. Did I mention close to highways & shopping. No smoking, no pets!