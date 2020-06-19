All apartments in St. Charles
St. Charles, MO
407 Pallardy Lane
Last updated May 8 2020 at 6:34 AM

407 Pallardy Lane

407 Pallardy Lane · (636) 627-8898
Location

407 Pallardy Lane, St. Charles, MO 63303

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 2952 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Great location! Great house! Newer home with all the amenities. Custom 42" kitchen cabinets w/granite counters, stainless steel appliances, wood floors, separate dining room & family room with gas fireplace. Enjoy your evening meals on the composite deck off the breakfast room. Laundry room on main level with powder room. Office completes the main floor living space. Upstairs you'll love the master bedroom walk in closet en-suite, with large master bath double sink, separate tub & shower. You'll find two additional bedrooms a full bath & a loft for your entertaining or children studying. There's even more space in the partially finished lower level which features the 4th bedroom & bath, a large family room for hanging out with the kids. Did I mention close to highways & shopping. No smoking, no pets!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 407 Pallardy Lane have any available units?
407 Pallardy Lane has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in St. Charles, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Charles Rent Report.
What amenities does 407 Pallardy Lane have?
Some of 407 Pallardy Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 407 Pallardy Lane currently offering any rent specials?
407 Pallardy Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 407 Pallardy Lane pet-friendly?
No, 407 Pallardy Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Charles.
Does 407 Pallardy Lane offer parking?
Yes, 407 Pallardy Lane does offer parking.
Does 407 Pallardy Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 407 Pallardy Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 407 Pallardy Lane have a pool?
No, 407 Pallardy Lane does not have a pool.
Does 407 Pallardy Lane have accessible units?
No, 407 Pallardy Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 407 Pallardy Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 407 Pallardy Lane has units with dishwashers.
