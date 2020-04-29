162 South Brighton Park Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Turn the key and move into this impressive 4 bedroom 2.5 bath two story with over 2500 sq. ft of well appointed living space! This home sits on a beautifully landscaped lot facing common ground. Double doors open into a den/living room. The dining room has a tray ceiling. The well appointed kitchen and breakfast room features Whirlpool appliances, tile back splash, a walk-in pantry,42 inch cabinetry, a center island breakfast bar that overlooks the large family room complete with a gas fireplace. Steps away is the laundry room with access to the 3 car garage. Up the stairs a bonus room/ 2nd family room is a perfect gathering spot for the family. You will love the master suite with its double bowl vanity, separate tub/shower and 13x9 walk-in closet! There are 3 more bedrooms (two have walk-in closets) and a full hall bath. Additional features include 9 ft ceilings, zoned heating/cooling, an irrigation system, and a covered patio. Easy access to Hwy 70 and the Page Extension.