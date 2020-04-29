All apartments in St. Charles
162 South Brighton Park Court
Last updated May 22 2020 at 1:33 PM

162 South Brighton Park Court

162 South Brighton Park Court · (314) 781-7777
Location

162 South Brighton Park Court, St. Charles, MO 63303

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2560 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Turn the key and move into this impressive 4 bedroom 2.5 bath two story with over 2500 sq. ft of well appointed living space! This home sits on a beautifully landscaped lot facing common ground. Double doors open into a den/living room. The dining room has a tray ceiling. The well appointed kitchen and breakfast room features Whirlpool appliances, tile back splash, a walk-in pantry,42 inch cabinetry, a center island breakfast bar that overlooks the large family room complete with a gas fireplace. Steps away is the laundry room with access to the 3 car garage. Up the stairs a bonus room/ 2nd family room is a perfect gathering spot for the family. You will love the master suite with its double bowl vanity, separate tub/shower and 13x9 walk-in closet! There are 3 more bedrooms (two have walk-in closets) and a full hall bath. Additional features include 9 ft ceilings, zoned heating/cooling, an irrigation system, and a covered patio. Easy access to Hwy 70 and the Page Extension.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 162 South Brighton Park Court have any available units?
162 South Brighton Park Court has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in St. Charles, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Charles Rent Report.
What amenities does 162 South Brighton Park Court have?
Some of 162 South Brighton Park Court's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 162 South Brighton Park Court currently offering any rent specials?
162 South Brighton Park Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 162 South Brighton Park Court pet-friendly?
No, 162 South Brighton Park Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Charles.
Does 162 South Brighton Park Court offer parking?
Yes, 162 South Brighton Park Court does offer parking.
Does 162 South Brighton Park Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 162 South Brighton Park Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 162 South Brighton Park Court have a pool?
No, 162 South Brighton Park Court does not have a pool.
Does 162 South Brighton Park Court have accessible units?
No, 162 South Brighton Park Court does not have accessible units.
Does 162 South Brighton Park Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 162 South Brighton Park Court has units with dishwashers.
