13303 Redwood Lane
Last updated January 3 2020 at 8:01 AM

13303 Redwood Lane

13303 Redwood Lane · No Longer Available
Location

13303 Redwood Lane, Smithville, MO 64089

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
clubhouse
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 1.5 story home features 5 bedrooms, and 3 1/2 bathrooms. Master suite on main floor. The focal point of the home is the lower level recreation room with built-in media storage and decorative shelving. Plus the huge yard means lots of space for entertaining. The office space has glass-pane French doors to let in lots of light.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13303 Redwood Lane have any available units?
13303 Redwood Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Smithville, MO.
Is 13303 Redwood Lane currently offering any rent specials?
13303 Redwood Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13303 Redwood Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 13303 Redwood Lane is pet friendly.
Does 13303 Redwood Lane offer parking?
No, 13303 Redwood Lane does not offer parking.
Does 13303 Redwood Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13303 Redwood Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13303 Redwood Lane have a pool?
No, 13303 Redwood Lane does not have a pool.
Does 13303 Redwood Lane have accessible units?
No, 13303 Redwood Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 13303 Redwood Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 13303 Redwood Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13303 Redwood Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 13303 Redwood Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
