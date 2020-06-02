All apartments in Richmond Heights
Find more places like 1509 Collins Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Richmond Heights, MO
/
1509 Collins Ave
Last updated June 10 2020 at 10:55 PM

1509 Collins Ave

1509 Collins Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Richmond Heights
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1509 Collins Avenue, Richmond Heights, MO 63117
Richmond Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Check out this brick single family home in Richmond Heights! This home has 2 bedrooms and 1 bath. There are newly refinished hardwood floors and brand new windows! The kitchen has a newer floor, gas range, refrigerator and a dishwasher. The bathroom features well preserved vintage tile. Great closet space, a full basement for lots of storage and a washer & dryer are included. Plus there is a 1 car detached garage! Tons of nearby shopping and close to Big Bend for easy access to 64/40. There is an additional fee of $50 per month for sewer. Longer leases are welcome. Thank you for your interest in this rental! We look forward to working with you! Please submit your information and Tenant Turner will be reaching out to you.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1509 Collins Ave have any available units?
1509 Collins Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richmond Heights, MO.
What amenities does 1509 Collins Ave have?
Some of 1509 Collins Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1509 Collins Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1509 Collins Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1509 Collins Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1509 Collins Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1509 Collins Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1509 Collins Ave does offer parking.
Does 1509 Collins Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1509 Collins Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1509 Collins Ave have a pool?
No, 1509 Collins Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1509 Collins Ave have accessible units?
No, 1509 Collins Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1509 Collins Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1509 Collins Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 1509 Collins Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 1509 Collins Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

EVO
9015 Eager Rd
Richmond Heights, MO 63144
Altair at the Heights
1325 Boland Place
Richmond Heights, MO 63117

Similar Pages

Richmond Heights 1 BedroomsRichmond Heights 2 Bedrooms
Richmond Heights Apartments with GarageRichmond Heights Apartments with Parking
Richmond Heights Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Louis, MOSt. Charles, MOO'Fallon, MOChesterfield, MOFlorissant, MOSt. Peters, MOMaryland Heights, MOUniversity City, MOBallwin, MOOakville, MOClayton, MOO'Fallon, IL
Creve Coeur, MOWebster Groves, MOBelleville, ILFerguson, MOSwansea, ILSt. Ann, MOFairview Heights, ILConcord, MOOverland, MOOlivette, MOValley Park, MOWood River, IL
Bethalto, ILEllisville, MOBerkeley, MODes Peres, MOMaplewood, MOWeldon Spring, MORock Hill, MOFenton, MOCottleville, MOCrestwood, MOGlen Carbon, ILCahokia, IL

Apartments Near Colleges

Southwestern Illinois CollegeFontbonne University
Harris-Stowe State UniversityRanken Technical College
St. Louis College of Pharmacy