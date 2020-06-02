1509 Collins Ave

Amenities

Check out this brick single family home in Richmond Heights! This home has 2 bedrooms and 1 bath. There are newly refinished hardwood floors and brand new windows! The kitchen has a newer floor, gas range, refrigerator and a dishwasher. The bathroom features well preserved vintage tile. Great closet space, a full basement for lots of storage and a washer & dryer are included. Plus there is a 1 car detached garage! Tons of nearby shopping and close to Big Bend for easy access to 64/40. There is an additional fee of $50 per month for sewer. Longer leases are welcome. Thank you for your interest in this rental! We look forward to working with you! Please submit your information and Tenant Turner will be reaching out to you.