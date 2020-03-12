All apartments in Raymore
328 Shenandoah Drive

328 Shenandoah Drive · No Longer Available
Location

328 Shenandoah Drive, Raymore, MO 64083

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Another Great Listing From Kevin and Renters Warehouse! 1 month free rent if approved!! Located a short distance from the highway. Home is close to shopping and dining. A lovely fireplace and high vaulted ceilings welcome you home. Spacious master bedroom with ensuite bath. Spend a relaxing evening in the family room or outside on the refinished deck overlooking a nicely manicured lawn. Rent is 1,550. $45 app fee per adult, 150 admin fee. $1,550 security deposit. Qualifications: Income must be 3 x's the rent, avg credit, and Good rental history. Pets allowed with additional one time deposit. Tenant pays all utilities and is responsible for lawn care/snow removal. Renters insurance required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 328 Shenandoah Drive have any available units?
328 Shenandoah Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Raymore, MO.
Is 328 Shenandoah Drive currently offering any rent specials?
328 Shenandoah Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 328 Shenandoah Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 328 Shenandoah Drive is pet friendly.
Does 328 Shenandoah Drive offer parking?
No, 328 Shenandoah Drive does not offer parking.
Does 328 Shenandoah Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 328 Shenandoah Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 328 Shenandoah Drive have a pool?
No, 328 Shenandoah Drive does not have a pool.
Does 328 Shenandoah Drive have accessible units?
No, 328 Shenandoah Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 328 Shenandoah Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 328 Shenandoah Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 328 Shenandoah Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 328 Shenandoah Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
