328 Shenandoah Drive

patio / balcony pet friendly fireplace

Another Great Listing From Kevin and Renters Warehouse! 1 month free rent if approved!! Located a short distance from the highway. Home is close to shopping and dining. A lovely fireplace and high vaulted ceilings welcome you home. Spacious master bedroom with ensuite bath. Spend a relaxing evening in the family room or outside on the refinished deck overlooking a nicely manicured lawn. Rent is 1,550. $45 app fee per adult, 150 admin fee. $1,550 security deposit. Qualifications: Income must be 3 x's the rent, avg credit, and Good rental history. Pets allowed with additional one time deposit. Tenant pays all utilities and is responsible for lawn care/snow removal. Renters insurance required.