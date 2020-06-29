All apartments in Raymore
Find more places like 219 Jenny Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Raymore, MO
/
219 Jenny Lane
Last updated August 15 2019 at 2:51 AM

219 Jenny Lane

219 Jenny Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Raymore
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

219 Jenny Lane, Raymore, MO 64083

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
*Move in by 8/15/2019 and receive $500 off September 2019 rent.This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Our leasing agents are standing by to assist--click or call today! Key Information: 1 - A renters insurance policy in the resident's name is required. 2 - Pet fees and pet rent vary by market; breed restrictions apply. Service animals will not incur pet fees but will require documentation. 3 - If the home is governed by a homeowners association (HOA), additional application, fees, deposits and rules may supplement the lease agreement (e.g., parking, pets, etc.). 4 - If the home has a pool, a subscription of $100 per month will be charged, in addition to rent, for pool maintenance and cleaning. *Advertised rental prices and promotions are subject to change at any time. *Other amenity subscriptions may apply. AVOID RENTAL SCAMS: Rental fraud happens every day; protect yourself! Never wire cash or send gift cards for payments or deposits. FirstKey Homes is pledged to the letter and spirit of all applicable state and federal fair housing laws, including, without limitation, the Fair Housing Act (Title VIII of the Civil Rights Act of 1968, as amended), for the achievement of equal housing opportunities for all rental applicants and Residents throughout each of the states in which we operate.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 219 Jenny Lane have any available units?
219 Jenny Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Raymore, MO.
Is 219 Jenny Lane currently offering any rent specials?
219 Jenny Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 219 Jenny Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 219 Jenny Lane is pet friendly.
Does 219 Jenny Lane offer parking?
Yes, 219 Jenny Lane offers parking.
Does 219 Jenny Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 219 Jenny Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 219 Jenny Lane have a pool?
Yes, 219 Jenny Lane has a pool.
Does 219 Jenny Lane have accessible units?
No, 219 Jenny Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 219 Jenny Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 219 Jenny Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 219 Jenny Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 219 Jenny Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Manor Homes of Eagle Glen
339 North Fox Ridge Drive
Raymore, MO 64083

Similar Pages

Raymore 1 Bedroom ApartmentsRaymore 2 Bedroom Apartments
Raymore Apartments with BalconiesRaymore Apartments with Parking
Raymore Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSOlathe, KSLawrence, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KSBlue Springs, MOLeawood, KSPrairie Village, KS
Raytown, MOGladstone, MOLeavenworth, KSLiberty, MOGrandview, MOBelton, MOMerriam, KSMission, KSNorth Kansas City, MOParkville, MOSpring Hill, KS
Platte City, MOPleasant Hill, MOLouisburg, KSGreenwood, MOWarrensburg, MORoeland Park, KSGrain Valley, MOKearney, MOSmithville, MOGardner, KSLansing, KS

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City