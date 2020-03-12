All apartments in Raymore
Find more places like 207 North Franklin Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Raymore, MO
/
207 North Franklin Street
Last updated March 28 2020 at 4:44 PM

207 North Franklin Street

207 North Franklin Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Raymore
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

207 North Franklin Street, Raymore, MO 64083

Amenities

pet friendly
new construction
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
new construction
MOVE IN SPECIAL - Sign a 12 month lease and get half off 2nd full month’s rent. This new construction home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home include neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 207 North Franklin Street have any available units?
207 North Franklin Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Raymore, MO.
Is 207 North Franklin Street currently offering any rent specials?
207 North Franklin Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 207 North Franklin Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 207 North Franklin Street is pet friendly.
Does 207 North Franklin Street offer parking?
No, 207 North Franklin Street does not offer parking.
Does 207 North Franklin Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 207 North Franklin Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 207 North Franklin Street have a pool?
No, 207 North Franklin Street does not have a pool.
Does 207 North Franklin Street have accessible units?
No, 207 North Franklin Street does not have accessible units.
Does 207 North Franklin Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 207 North Franklin Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 207 North Franklin Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 207 North Franklin Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Manor Homes of Eagle Glen
339 North Fox Ridge Drive
Raymore, MO 64083

Similar Pages

Raymore 1 BedroomsRaymore 2 Bedrooms
Raymore Apartments with GymRaymore Apartments with Parking
Raymore Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KSBlue Springs, MO
Leawood, KSPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MOGrandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MOLiberty, MOMerriam, KSMission, KSSpring Hill, KS
Platte City, MONorth Kansas City, MOBelton, MOPleasant Hill, MOGrain Valley, MOWarrensburg, MOGardner, KSRoeland Park, KSKearney, MO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City