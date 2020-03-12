All apartments in Raymore
Last updated April 17 2019 at 1:36 AM

1700 Cooper Drive

1700 Cooper Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1700 Cooper Drive, Raymore, MO 64083

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Schedule a tour today to view this home located in Raymore, MO. It offers 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and 1,770 sq ft of living space. Features include laminate floors and plush carpeting, a kitchen with stainless steel appliances, 2 car garage, fenced in yard, and more. Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1700 Cooper Drive have any available units?
1700 Cooper Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Raymore, MO.
What amenities does 1700 Cooper Drive have?
Some of 1700 Cooper Drive's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1700 Cooper Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1700 Cooper Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1700 Cooper Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1700 Cooper Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1700 Cooper Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1700 Cooper Drive offers parking.
Does 1700 Cooper Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1700 Cooper Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1700 Cooper Drive have a pool?
No, 1700 Cooper Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1700 Cooper Drive have accessible units?
No, 1700 Cooper Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1700 Cooper Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1700 Cooper Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1700 Cooper Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1700 Cooper Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
