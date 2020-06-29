711 Furlong Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Stunning 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom in Raymore! - This stunning 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2 car garage home has it all! Bright living room with an amazing fireplace. Kitchen has lots of cabinets and wood floors. Newer appliances, too. Adjoined is the dining room that leads out to back deck. Large and spacious bedrooms with ceiling fans! Master bedroom has it's own full bathroom and huge barn door for privacy. Downstairs youll find a finished walk -out basement with room, 1/2 bath and utility area. Theres also an unfinished portion of the sub-basement which is great for storage! Backyard features a covered patio and large deck, both great for entertaining.



Pet Policy: Up to 2 pets possible upon approval.

For more pet information, please visit: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/pet_policy



$49 Lease Preparation Fee and $2/monthly Rent Processing Fee will apply.



Rental Qualifications: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/rental_qualifications



To apply, visit our website www.OneStopPM.com.

YouTube Video URL --



(RLNE5400268)