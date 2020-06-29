All apartments in Raymore
711 Furlong Drive

Location

711 Furlong Drive, Raymore, MO 64083

Amenities

Stunning 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom in Raymore! - This stunning 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2 car garage home has it all! Bright living room with an amazing fireplace. Kitchen has lots of cabinets and wood floors. Newer appliances, too. Adjoined is the dining room that leads out to back deck. Large and spacious bedrooms with ceiling fans! Master bedroom has it's own full bathroom and huge barn door for privacy. Downstairs youll find a finished walk -out basement with room, 1/2 bath and utility area. Theres also an unfinished portion of the sub-basement which is great for storage! Backyard features a covered patio and large deck, both great for entertaining.

Pet Policy: Up to 2 pets possible upon approval.
For more pet information, please visit: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/pet_policy

$49 Lease Preparation Fee and $2/monthly Rent Processing Fee will apply.

Rental Qualifications: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/rental_qualifications

To apply, visit our website www.OneStopPM.com.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 711 Furlong Drive have any available units?
711 Furlong Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Raymore, MO.
What amenities does 711 Furlong Drive have?
Some of 711 Furlong Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 711 Furlong Drive currently offering any rent specials?
711 Furlong Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 711 Furlong Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 711 Furlong Drive is pet friendly.
Does 711 Furlong Drive offer parking?
Yes, 711 Furlong Drive offers parking.
Does 711 Furlong Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 711 Furlong Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 711 Furlong Drive have a pool?
No, 711 Furlong Drive does not have a pool.
Does 711 Furlong Drive have accessible units?
No, 711 Furlong Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 711 Furlong Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 711 Furlong Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 711 Furlong Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 711 Furlong Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
