Raymore, MO
1700 Cove Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1700 Cove Drive

1700 Cove Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1700 Cove Drive, Raymore, MO 64083

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Now offering waived application fees for a limited time! Enter promo code DREAMHOME! We are pet friendly but we DO have some breed restrictions. Please call for details. This home is amazing!!! It has all of the bells and whistles. The living room has custom bookshelves and a really nice gas fireplace. The Kitchen has amazing dark wood cabinets with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and ceramic tile. One bedroom has a loft in the room. There is also a finished basement with a half bath. The back yard is fenced in. The home also has a two car garage. This home is a MUST SEE!!!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1700 Cove Drive have any available units?
1700 Cove Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Raymore, MO.
What amenities does 1700 Cove Drive have?
Some of 1700 Cove Drive's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1700 Cove Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1700 Cove Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1700 Cove Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1700 Cove Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1700 Cove Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1700 Cove Drive offers parking.
Does 1700 Cove Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1700 Cove Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1700 Cove Drive have a pool?
No, 1700 Cove Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1700 Cove Drive have accessible units?
No, 1700 Cove Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1700 Cove Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1700 Cove Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1700 Cove Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1700 Cove Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
