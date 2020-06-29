1700 Cove Drive

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly garage stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Now offering waived application fees for a limited time! Enter promo code DREAMHOME! We are pet friendly but we DO have some breed restrictions. Please call for details. This home is amazing!!! It has all of the bells and whistles. The living room has custom bookshelves and a really nice gas fireplace. The Kitchen has amazing dark wood cabinets with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and ceramic tile. One bedroom has a loft in the room. There is also a finished basement with a half bath. The back yard is fenced in. The home also has a two car garage. This home is a MUST SEE!!!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.