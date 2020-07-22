Amenities

13645 Oak Valley Drive - 13645 Oak Valley Drive Available 04/14/20 2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom Oak Valley Townhouse - This is a very nice 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhouse in the Oak Valley Subdivision. On the main floor you have the living room, kitchen, a half bath and the garage. Upstairs is the Master bedroom with an on suite bathroom, the 2nd bedroom and the main bathroom. The washer and dryer hookups are on the upper level with the bedrooms. The Oak Valley subdivision has a swimming pool, walking trail and a play ground. This townhouse is located in the Platte County School District, elementary students attend Siegrist Elementary.



(RLNE2907943)