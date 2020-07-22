All apartments in Platte County
Find more places like 13645 Oak Valley Drive - 13645 Oak Valley Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Platte County, MO
/
13645 Oak Valley Drive - 13645 Oak Valley Drive
Last updated April 14 2020 at 1:07 PM

13645 Oak Valley Drive - 13645 Oak Valley Drive

13645 Oak Valley Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

13645 Oak Valley Drive, Platte County, MO 64079

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
pool
garage
13645 Oak Valley Drive - 13645 Oak Valley Drive Available 04/14/20 2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom Oak Valley Townhouse - This is a very nice 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhouse in the Oak Valley Subdivision. On the main floor you have the living room, kitchen, a half bath and the garage. Upstairs is the Master bedroom with an on suite bathroom, the 2nd bedroom and the main bathroom. The washer and dryer hookups are on the upper level with the bedrooms. The Oak Valley subdivision has a swimming pool, walking trail and a play ground. This townhouse is located in the Platte County School District, elementary students attend Siegrist Elementary.

(RLNE2907943)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13645 Oak Valley Drive - 13645 Oak Valley Drive have any available units?
13645 Oak Valley Drive - 13645 Oak Valley Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Platte County, MO.
What amenities does 13645 Oak Valley Drive - 13645 Oak Valley Drive have?
Some of 13645 Oak Valley Drive - 13645 Oak Valley Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13645 Oak Valley Drive - 13645 Oak Valley Drive currently offering any rent specials?
13645 Oak Valley Drive - 13645 Oak Valley Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13645 Oak Valley Drive - 13645 Oak Valley Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 13645 Oak Valley Drive - 13645 Oak Valley Drive is pet friendly.
Does 13645 Oak Valley Drive - 13645 Oak Valley Drive offer parking?
Yes, 13645 Oak Valley Drive - 13645 Oak Valley Drive offers parking.
Does 13645 Oak Valley Drive - 13645 Oak Valley Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13645 Oak Valley Drive - 13645 Oak Valley Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13645 Oak Valley Drive - 13645 Oak Valley Drive have a pool?
Yes, 13645 Oak Valley Drive - 13645 Oak Valley Drive has a pool.
Does 13645 Oak Valley Drive - 13645 Oak Valley Drive have accessible units?
No, 13645 Oak Valley Drive - 13645 Oak Valley Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 13645 Oak Valley Drive - 13645 Oak Valley Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 13645 Oak Valley Drive - 13645 Oak Valley Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13645 Oak Valley Drive - 13645 Oak Valley Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 13645 Oak Valley Drive - 13645 Oak Valley Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Falcon Falls
6943 N Bedford Ave
Kansas City, MO 64151
Watermark Tiffany Springs
9641 North Ambassador Drive
Kansas City, MO 64154
Retreat at Tiffany Woods
9519 N Ambassador Dr
Kansas City, MO 64154
Altitude 970
6301 N. Klamm Rd
Kansas City, MO 64151
Riverstone Apartments
8940 N Shannon Ave
Kansas City, MO 64153
Lakeside Village
8418 N Overland Ct
Kansas City, MO 64154
Northland Passage Apartments
6360 N London Ave
Kansas City, MO 64151
The Oaks at Prairie View
8031 NW Milrey Dr
Kansas City, MO 64152

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSOlathe, KSLawrence, KSKansas City, KSTopeka, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KSBlue Springs, MOLeawood, KS
St. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSRaytown, MOGladstone, MOLeavenworth, KSLiberty, MOParkville, MOLansing, KSPlatte City, MOSmithville, MONorth Kansas City, MORoeland Park, KS
Mission, KSMerriam, KSKearney, MOGrandview, MOGardner, KSBelton, MORaymore, MOSpring Hill, KSGreenwood, MOGrain Valley, MOPleasant Hill, MOLouisburg, KS

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City