20,970 SqFt building currently used as a Baseball Training facility, located in a retail center. Lease rate is $8.50 per sq.ft. Easy access, high traffic, , access to Interstate 55 and plenty of parking.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3641 Reavis Barracks Road have any available units?
3641 Reavis Barracks Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lemay, MO.
Is 3641 Reavis Barracks Road currently offering any rent specials?
3641 Reavis Barracks Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.