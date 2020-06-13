Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:18 AM

153 Apartments for rent in Lemay, MO with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrict...

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Lemay
1 Unit Available
3655 Park Lawn Dr
3655 Park Lawn Drive, Lemay, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1004 sqft
2 Bedroom all Brick Ranch home with finished lower level, in Mehlville School District. - 2 Bedroom all Brick Ranch home with finished lower level, in Mehlville School District. Newer Thermal tilt-in Windows.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Lemay
1 Unit Available
107 East Etta Avenue
107 East Etta Avenue, Lemay, MO
2 Bedrooms
$850
1198 sqft
Charming 1.5 story home with loads of character and updates. 2 Bedrooms and 1 full bath. Including; Stainless steel appliance package, Brand new carpeting throughout the entire home, 10-feet ceilings, Central Air.
Results within 1 mile of Lemay
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 07:08am
Oakville
2 Units Available
ReNew Cross Creek
1269 Mangrove Ln, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$915
1066 sqft
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Boulevard Heights
1 Unit Available
4722 Primm st.
4722 Primm Street, St. Louis, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1000 sqft
JUNE RENT FREE if lease signed by 6/15! CALL TODAY! Charming 3bed/1bath home, open floor plan & 1 car garage! 1,100/mo!! - Take advantage of our rent special of 1,100/ per mo AND June rent FREE if lease is signed by 6/15! (**Move in and rent

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Patch
1 Unit Available
616 Koeln Avenue
616 Koeln Avenue, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$600
710 sqft
Great opportunity! 1 bed, 1 bath, well maintained apartment. Hardwood floors, eat-in kitchen, updated bathroom, stained glass windows, central air, covered front porch, private front and back entrance. Tons of windows and natural light.
Results within 5 miles of Lemay
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 06:20am
Compton Heights Historic District
8 Units Available
Grand Flats
2232 South Grand Boulevard, St. Louis, MO
Studio
$1,099
532 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,224
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
926 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Grand Flats in St. Louis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Oakville
7 Units Available
Hunter's Ridge Apartments
5625 Hunters Valley Ct, Oakville, MO
1 Bedroom
$945
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$970
947 sqft
Awesome location close to Lemay Ferry Road, I-55, and I-255. Residents enjoy units with patios and balconies, vaulted ceilings and wood-burning fireplaces. Community includes clubhouse, swimming pool, and wooded views.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Shrewsbury
6 Units Available
Park Val Apartment Homes
7009 Weil Ave, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$698
556 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$861
914 sqft
Central St. Louis is comprised of various neighborhoods located in the center of everything, including Shrewsbury. Located near River Des Peres and the Shrewsbury Metrolink station is Park Val Apartments.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 07:06am
Oakville
15 Units Available
Taravue Park Apartments
3975 Taravue Ln, Mehlville, MO
1 Bedroom
$635
585 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$790
845 sqft
Conveniently located near I-255 and I-55, these units offer spacious floor plans, oversized windows, private storage, full kitchens and large closets. On-site amenities include business center, laundry, fitness center pool and bark park.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Concord
6 Units Available
Southpointe
9950 Pointe South Dr, Concord, MO
1 Bedroom
$846
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$896
841 sqft
Comfortable apartments with air conditioning and ceiling fans. Fully equipped kitchens have dishwashers and garbage disposal. The onsite fitness center includes free weights. Located near Southfield Center.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
Maplewood
13 Units Available
Sunnen Station Apartments
31 Sunnen Dr, Maplewood, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,310
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,761
1060 sqft
Minutes from I-44. This newly constructed community features apartments with stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops and hardwood-style flooring. On-site amenities include a fitness center and sports court. Near the Metrolink.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:23am
Oakville
5 Units Available
Southfield Apartments
5549 Southfield Drive, Oakville, MO
1 Bedroom
$645
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$755
900 sqft
Southfield Apartments where quality meets affordability with the perfect combination of location and price! We understand the importance of your time, so we offer online bill pay and work order requests.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 12 at 12:51am
Webster Groves
Contact for Availability
White Bluff Apartments
7864 Big Bend Boulevard, Webster Groves, MO
1 Bedroom
$795
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$870
710 sqft
Secluded community of apartment homes in a park-like setting complete with front courtyard, manicured lawns, sitting areas and beautiful flowerbeds on 4 acres in the heart of Webster Groves.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 12:45am
Shrewsbury
Contact for Availability
Geneva Apartments
7030 Nottingham Avenue, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$625
555 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$805
1400 sqft
Located in the Wilmore Park area with easy access to Highway 40, 44 and 55 and only two blocks from Metro Link station. Convenient location for Webster University, Meramec Community College, downtown St. Louis and Webster Groves.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Tower Grove South
1 Unit Available
4003 Winnebago Street
4003 Winnebago Street, St. Louis, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1137 sqft
Don't miss this great opportunity in popular Tower Grove South! Nicely updated 2-bedroom and 1-bath home with newer floors, kitchen and bathroom. Enjoy the nice looking exposed brick and rear deck.

1 of 68

Last updated June 13 at 07:50am
Tower Grove East
1 Unit Available
3409 McKean Avenue
3409 Mckean Avenue, St. Louis, MO
2 Bedrooms
$750
900 sqft
TWO UNITS AVAILABLE 1st floor $750 2nd floor $750 Nice building you can see the history vintage charm that never go's out of style with Units have huge rooms. Porch overlooking gated backyard.

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Oakville
1 Unit Available
6917 Colonial Woods Drive #10
6917 Colonial Woods Drive, Mehlville, MO
2 Bedrooms
$850
South County/Mehville Area, borders South County Center - 6917 Colonial Woods #10, St Louis 63129. Call for more details at 636 926 2227.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Green Park
1 Unit Available
9377 Southtowne Farm Drive
9377 Southtowne Farms Drive, Green Park, MO
4 Bedrooms
$1,890
1992 sqft
Beautiful house close south county mall - Property Id: 285615 Beautiful house in quiet subdivision Southtown Farm, close to South County mall, freeway 55 and 270. Close to Mercy hospital (St. Anthony Hospital). Clydess Park in front of subdivision.

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Affton
1 Unit Available
9740 Bexley Station Dr D
9740 Bexley Station Drive, Affton, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1050 sqft
Unit D Available 07/01/20 Affton ground level Condo - Property Id: 111648 Beautiful open floor plan condo has two large bedrooms and two bathrooms on the ground floor.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Bevo Mill
1 Unit Available
4059 Schiller Ave
4059 Schiller Place, St. Louis, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1400 sqft
Spacious 3 bed, 1 bath South City bungalo, newly updated, hardwood floors, deck, central A/C - Beautiful and Spacious! This two story home is conveniently located in the heart of Bevo, just minutes away from Tower Grove Park, South Grand, the

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Maplewood
1 Unit Available
7428 Hazel Avenue
7428 Hazel Avenue, Maplewood, MO
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
931 sqft
Spacious and stylish upgraded 2nd floor + bonus area large unit available for new tenant! 3 beds, 1 bath & plenty of space / phenomenal common areas.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
St. Louis Hills
1 Unit Available
5807 Loran
5807 Loran Avenue, St. Louis, MO
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$900
4390 sqft
BEAUTIFUL ST LOUIS HILLS 4 FAMILY METICULOUSLY MAINTAINED. TURRET STYLE WINDING STAIRCASE IN FRONT ENTRY. SPACIOUS 2 BEDROOM WITH OPEN FLOOR PLAN. WOOD FLOORS THRU OUT AND CERAMIC TILE IN KITCHEN.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 08:11am
Clifton Heights
1 Unit Available
6429 Hoffman
6429 Hoffman Avenue, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$699
650 sqft
Enjoy private home living for half the cost. Remodeled 1 bedroom apartment (Duplex) in a great location, close to Highway 44. Hardwood flooring throughout, new deck and kitchen. This home offers central air and washer & Dryer hookup in the basement.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 08:11am
Shaw Historic District
1 Unit Available
3640 Shaw - 3W
3640 Shaw Blvd, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1200 sqft
This great secure building on Historic Shaw Blvd It is perfect for students and young professionals who want the South Grand experience! Close to St Louis and Washington Universities, SLU, Barnes, and Children's Hospitals, Tower Grove Park, Mo
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Lemay, MO

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Lemay renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

