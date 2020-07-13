/
pet friendly apartments
179 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Lemay, MO
1 Unit Available
Lemay
518 Jeffords St.
518 Jeffords Avenue, Lemay, MO
1 Bedroom
$850
644 sqft
Just Remodeled! 1Bed/1Bath in South County - Just remodeled 1Bed/1Bath in South County is conveniently located near Hwy 55 and Hwy 270, as well as being within walking distance of shopping and dining opportunities.
Results within 1 mile of Lemay
3 Units Available
Oakville
ReNew Cross Creek
1269 Mangrove Ln, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$915
858 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1066 sqft
Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required.
1 Unit Available
Patch
7510 Minnesota Avenue
7510 Minnesota Avenue, St. Louis, MO
4 Bedrooms
$1,050
1496 sqft
This large Dutch style house is nestled on a quiet street in the fantastic south city neighborhood. House has been freshly painted and remodeled with 2 bedrooms 1 bath upstairs and 2bedroom 1 bath on the main floor.
1 Unit Available
Boulevard Heights
4841 Oldenburg Avenue 2F
4841 Oldenburg Avenue, St. Louis County, MO
2 Bedrooms
$875
900 sqft
Description: This is a nice affordable 2 bedroom 1 bath unit in a great location! This second floor unit has hardwood in both the living room and larger master bedroom that you enter through the rear of the building.
1 Unit Available
Boulevard Heights
3611 West Steins
3611 West Steins Street, St. Louis, MO
2 Bedrooms
$950
780 sqft
2 bedroom, 1 bath with full basement. Large living room with hardwood floors. Fenced in back yard. Full basement with washer dryer hookups. Owner allows pets with a $250.00 additional deposit and additional $25.00 per month on Rent.
1 Unit Available
Patch
8223 Michigan Avenue
8223 Michigan Avenue, St. Louis, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
2200 sqft
Large 3 bedroom home available in the Patch area of Carondelet. This home offers over 2200 square feet of space, with off-street parking and fenced yard. Washer/dryer hookups.
Results within 5 miles of Lemay
9 Units Available
Compton Heights Historic District
Grand Flats
2232 South Grand Boulevard, St. Louis, MO
Studio
$1,099
532 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,224
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
926 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Grand Flats in St. Louis. View photos, descriptions and more!
32 Units Available
Northampton
Hampton Gardens
5927 Suson Pl, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$585
540 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$861
800 sqft
This community's residents enjoy an on-site library, free parking and a fitness center. Apartment amenities include large closets and thermal windows. Just a short drive from the shopping and dining along Hampton Avenue.
4 Units Available
Concord
Southpointe
9950 Pointe South Dr, Concord, MO
1 Bedroom
$756
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$906
841 sqft
Comfortable apartments with air conditioning and ceiling fans. Fully equipped kitchens have dishwashers and garbage disposal. The onsite fitness center includes free weights. Located near Southfield Center.
23 Units Available
Oakville
Taravue Park Apartments
3975 Taravue Ln, Mehlville, MO
1 Bedroom
$540
585 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$760
845 sqft
Conveniently located near I-255 and I-55, these units offer spacious floor plans, oversized windows, private storage, full kitchens and large closets. On-site amenities include business center, laundry, fitness center pool and bark park.
3 Units Available
Oakville
Hunter's Ridge Apartments
5625 Hunters Valley Ct, Oakville, MO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
947 sqft
Awesome location close to Lemay Ferry Road, I-55, and I-255. Residents enjoy units with patios and balconies, vaulted ceilings and wood-burning fireplaces. Community includes clubhouse, swimming pool, and wooded views.
9 Units Available
Maplewood
Sunnen Station Apartments
31 Sunnen Dr, Maplewood, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,322
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,736
1060 sqft
Minutes from I-44. This newly constructed community features apartments with stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops and hardwood-style flooring. On-site amenities include a fitness center and sports court. Near the Metrolink.
3 Units Available
Princeton Heights
Parkshire Apartments
7315 Hampshire Dr, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$808
932 sqft
Affordable, air-conditioned units with washer/dryer hookups, hardwood floors and lots of extra storage. Attached garages. Pet-friendly community close to the Saint Louis Zoo and downtown. Proximity to I-55 a plus for commuters.
13 Units Available
Shrewsbury
Park Val Apartment Homes
7009 Weil Ave, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$675
556 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$825
914 sqft
In-person tours by appointment. Central St. Louis is comprised of various neighborhoods located in the center of everything, including Shrewsbury. Located near River Des Peres and the Shrewsbury Metrolink station is Park Val Apartments.
2 Units Available
Gravois Park
Diplomat
3530 Miami Street, St. Louis, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$625
475 sqft
We’re only blocks away from Tower Grove, where you can dine from a wide array of international cuisine restaurants, chill out at one of the many coffee houses or tea rooms, shop at the local farmer’s market , take in the neighborhood’s bustling
Contact for Availability
Oakville
Tuscany Village
2537 El Paulo Ct, Oakville, MO
1 Bedroom
$710
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$799
824 sqft
Tuscany Village offers newly renovated one and two bedroom apartments in a great South St. County location at Telegraph and Forder Road, just minutes from I-255/I-270.
Contact for Availability
Webster Groves
Colonial Village
7972 Big Bend Blvd, Webster Groves, MO
2 Bedrooms
$960
Located in the heart of Webster Groves on 4 beautifully manicured acres, this secluded community offers quiet, spacious and elegant living.
Contact for Availability
Webster Groves
White Bluff Apartments
7864 Big Bend Boulevard, Webster Groves, MO
1 Bedroom
$795
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$870
710 sqft
Secluded community of apartment homes in a park-like setting complete with front courtyard, manicured lawns, sitting areas and beautiful flowerbeds on 4 acres in the heart of Webster Groves.
Contact for Availability
Shrewsbury
Geneva Apartments
7030 Nottingham Avenue, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$625
555 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$805
1400 sqft
Located in the Wilmore Park area with easy access to Highway 40, 44 and 55 and only two blocks from Metro Link station. Convenient location for Webster University, Meramec Community College, downtown St. Louis and Webster Groves.
Contact for Availability
Shaw Historic District
Bevo
3931 Magnolia Avenue, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$655
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$750
807 sqft
Located in South St. Louis, bounded by Grand, Magnolia, Kingshighway and Arsenal streets in the historic Tower Grove Park neighborhood near the Missouri Botanical Gardens. Live just minutes from downtown St.
1 Unit Available
Lindenwood Park
3815 McCausland Ave Unit 13
3815 Mccausland Avenue, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$850
1320 sqft
ATTENTION! ATTENTION!! ATTENTION!!! Beautifully property that you will not like to miss out.
1 Unit Available
Affton
9740 Bexley Station Dr D
9740 Bexley Station Drive, Affton, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1050 sqft
Affton ground level Condo - Property Id: 111648 Beautiful open floor plan condo has two large bedrooms and two bathrooms on the ground floor. The master suite includes a large walk-in closet, double bowl vanity, and a walk-in shower with seating.
1 Unit Available
Benton Park West
3428 Louisiana
3428 Louisiana Avenue, St. Louis, MO
3 Bedrooms
$900
1300 sqft
Benton Park West 3bd/1ba Single Family Home - Recently Updated Benton Park West 3bd/1ba Single Family Home - Spacious, 3 bedroom/1 bath, single family home, ready for move in. Spacious, newly remodeled kitchen with eat-in Comfortable living area.
1 Unit Available
Tower Grove South
4518 Tholozan Ave
4518 Tholozan Avenue, St. Louis, MO
2 Bedrooms
$800
1000 sqft
2 Bed, 1 Bath. Central A/C! Spacious Back Yard! - Nice 2 bedroom bungalow in South City. Large living room, eat-in kitchen, wood floors, all recently updated. New windows and central A/C. Full basement and a nice size yard for entertaining.
