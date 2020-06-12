/
3 bedroom apartments
106 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Lemay, MO
Last updated June 13 at 01:50am
Lemay
9838 Sadie Ave
9838 Sadie Avenue, Lemay, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
968 sqft
Lovely 3 bed, 1 bath and 968 sqft house in St Louis! Featuring spread out both inside and outside with a fully fenced in spacious back yard.
Results within 1 mile of Lemay
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Boulevard Heights
4722 Primm st.
4722 Primm Street, St. Louis, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1000 sqft
JUNE RENT FREE if lease signed by 6/15! CALL TODAY! Charming 3bed/1bath home, open floor plan & 1 car garage! 1,100/mo!! - Take advantage of our rent special of 1,100/ per mo AND June rent FREE if lease is signed by 6/15! (**Move in and rent
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Boulevard Heights
4108 Davis St
4108 Davis Street, St. Louis, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
980 sqft
4108 Davis St., St. Louis, MO 63123 MOVE IN SPECIAL-LIMITED TIME ONLY GET $200 OFF 1st MONTHS RENT IF MOVE IN BY JUNE 19th! AVAILABLE NOW FOR VIEWING! Single Family home in St. Louis City area FOR RENT $1250 a month.
Last updated June 13 at 01:09am
Patch
8223 Michigan Avenue
8223 Michigan Avenue, St. Louis, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
2200 sqft
Large 3 bedroom home available in the Patch area of Carondelet. This home offers over 2200 square feet of space, with off-street parking and fenced yard. Washer/dryer hookups.
Results within 5 miles of Lemay
Last updated June 13 at 01:50am
Oakville
4110 Northern Aire Dr
4110 Northern Aire Drive, Mehlville, MO
This house is very spacious and has 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms and a 1 car garage. The house is completely renovated. Rent is $1550 per month.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Webster Groves
524 N Laclede Station Rd 1ST FLOOR
524 Laclede Station Road, Webster Groves, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1100 sqft
3 BEDRROOM APPARTMENT IN WEBSTER GROVES - Property Id: 134987 3 Bedroom 1 bathroom 1st floor unit remodeled 4 yrs ago .
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Green Park
9377 Southtowne Farm Drive
9377 Southtowne Farms Drive, Green Park, MO
Beautiful house close south county mall - Property Id: 285615 Beautiful house in quiet subdivision Southtown Farm, close to South County mall, freeway 55 and 270. Close to Mercy hospital (St. Anthony Hospital). Clydess Park in front of subdivision.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Bevo Mill
4059 Schiller Ave
4059 Schiller Place, St. Louis, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1400 sqft
Spacious 3 bed, 1 bath South City bungalo, newly updated, hardwood floors, deck, central A/C - Beautiful and Spacious! This two story home is conveniently located in the heart of Bevo, just minutes away from Tower Grove Park, South Grand, the
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Maplewood
7428 Hazel Avenue
7428 Hazel Avenue, Maplewood, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
931 sqft
Spacious and stylish upgraded 2nd floor + bonus area large unit available for new tenant! 3 beds, 1 bath & plenty of space / phenomenal common areas.
Last updated June 13 at 01:09am
Shaw Historic District
3640 Shaw - 3W
3640 Shaw Blvd, St. Louis, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1200 sqft
This great secure building on Historic Shaw Blvd It is perfect for students and young professionals who want the South Grand experience! Close to St Louis and Washington Universities, SLU, Barnes, and Children's Hospitals, Tower Grove Park, Mo
Last updated June 13 at 01:09am
Mount Pleasant
3009 Dakota St - 1E
3009 Dakota Street, St. Louis, MO
3 Bedrooms
$750
1500 sqft
COMING SOON!!! Holy cow! This FABULOUS apartment is BEAUTIFUL WITH carpet and wood mix flooring & FRESH PAINT THROUGHOUT!! You really must see it - the pictures don't do it justice! Some of it's great features include: Over 1800 square feet of
Last updated June 12 at 09:30pm
Oakville
515 Susan Road
515 Susan Road, Oakville, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1122 sqft
Check out this great new rental listing in the heart Oakville. This property is recently updated throughout and has 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. Beautiful hardwood floors, fireplace and plenty of spacious room for the family. Washer and dryer included.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Concord
4562 Tauneybrook
4562 Tauneybrook Drive, Concord, MO
Light, bright, and open floor plan with gleaming Refinished hardwood floors! Freshly painted from top to bottom! Beautiful Park like level yard that is one of a kind! Zoned heating and cooling keeps your utility bills down.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Lindenwood Park
6331 Mardel Avenue
6331 Mardel Avenue, St. Louis, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1269 sqft
Wonderful opportunity to Rent in the Popular Lindenwood Park area. Old Word charm with updates. Hardwoods throughout.Lots of closets.Stained glass windows with all the period woodwork set in a natural light.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Tower Grove East
3433 Juniata Street
3433 Juniata Street, St. Louis, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
2400 sqft
Incredible Tower Grove East location - just steps from South Grand dining district! Brand new renovation offers 3 beds, 2 full baths, gorgeous kitchen, hardwood floors, 2-story deck and off-street parking. Pets negotiable with deposit.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Shaw Historic District
3922 Castleman Avenue
3922 Castleman Avenue, St. Louis, MO
Check out this gorgeous 2,524 square foot 3-story home nestled in the Shaw neighborhood that is now available for lease. Close to Tower Grove Park and The Missouri Botanical Garden. Easy access to Highway 64/40 and Highway 44.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Franz Park
6845 Bruno Avenue
6845 Evergreen Place, St. Louis, MO
This is a unique home and opportunity for lease! At one time the building was a large Masonic Lodge then made into 2 single family homes. This unit is very spacious with about 3360 sq ft of living space in the desirable Dogtown area.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Clifton Heights
6015 Elizabeth Avenue
6015 Elizabeth Avenue, St. Louis, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
990 sqft
Location! Location! Location!!!!! Centrally located, very close to I-44 and I-64, restaurants and walking distance to a park with a pond. Welcome home to an amazing 2 level bungalow in pristine condition and completely updated.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Maplewood
7380 Marietta Avenue
7380 Marietta Avenue, Maplewood, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1800 sqft
Unique stylish second floor residence/apartment in the heart of TRENDY Maplewood. Large three bedroom, one and a half bath with in resident washer/dryer laundry. Great location in the Maplewood Business, Arts and Entertainment District.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Boulevard Heights
6507 Leona Street
6507 Leona Street, St. Louis, MO
Don't miss this stunning 4-bedroom home overlooking Carondelet Park in Boulevard Heights, just south of Holly Hills. This impressive home features Viking appliances in the updated kitchen, new AC/furnace, and a 2-car garage. Spacious bedrooms.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Concord
9722 Wilderness Battle Drive
9722 Wilderness Battle Drive, Concord, MO
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1950 sqft
Here's your opportunity to live in a new community in Lindbergh Schools! This three bedroom, four and a half bathroom home is in a great location just moments from Grant's Farm, schools, Grant's Trail, Dressel Elementary, and the new St.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Shaw Historic District
2347 Klemm Street
2347 Klemm Street, St. Louis, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1500 sqft
Beautiful and large 3 bedroom 1 bath 2nd floor duplex apartment in the Shaw neighborhood with in unit laundry room, nicely updated kitchen and bath, off street parking, fenced yard and central a/c, all within steps of Tower Grove Park.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Shaw Historic District
4006 Shaw Boulevard
4006 Shaw Boulevard, St. Louis, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
2080 sqft
Rehabbed historic townhouse in Shaw neighborhood has all the modern features you are looking for with the charm of an historic home.
Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
Northampton
3320 Lawn Avenue
3320 Lawn Avenue, St. Louis, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1596 sqft
Spacious 3BR/2Bath Single-Family Northampton Home! - Here is something we don't see every day- A three bedroom/ two full bath single-family ranch style house! Tons of amenities here: beautiful hardwood floors, a large open floor plan, a newer
