All apartments in Lee's Summit
Find more places like 812 Northeast Burning Tree Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lee's Summit, MO
/
812 Northeast Burning Tree Street
Last updated April 23 2020 at 11:27 PM

812 Northeast Burning Tree Street

812 Northeast Burning Tree Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lee's Summit
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

812 Northeast Burning Tree Street, Lee's Summit, MO 64064
Lakewood

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
OUR GIFT TO YOU, receive a $500 gift card with a 12 month lease, terms and conditions apply upon move in. Now offering waived application fees for a limited time! Enter promo code DREAMHOME when applying. This beautiful home 3 bedroom and 2.5 bathroom home is located in Lakewood and is ready to be your new home. The living room features a wood burning fireplace along with stylish tile flooring that will easily compliment any decor. The formal dining room leads into the renovated kitchen which includes granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and a double pantry. The laundry room is conveniently located right off the kitchen in the half bath. All the bedrooms are upstairs with a full bath in the hallway. The master bedroom is spacious with dual closets and a large master bathroom that includes a jetted tub and separate shower room. To make this home even better it's completed with a finished basement and 2 car garage. The home also has a fenced in backyard to enjoy! If you have
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 812 Northeast Burning Tree Street have any available units?
812 Northeast Burning Tree Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lee's Summit, MO.
What amenities does 812 Northeast Burning Tree Street have?
Some of 812 Northeast Burning Tree Street's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 812 Northeast Burning Tree Street currently offering any rent specials?
812 Northeast Burning Tree Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 812 Northeast Burning Tree Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 812 Northeast Burning Tree Street is pet friendly.
Does 812 Northeast Burning Tree Street offer parking?
Yes, 812 Northeast Burning Tree Street offers parking.
Does 812 Northeast Burning Tree Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 812 Northeast Burning Tree Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 812 Northeast Burning Tree Street have a pool?
No, 812 Northeast Burning Tree Street does not have a pool.
Does 812 Northeast Burning Tree Street have accessible units?
No, 812 Northeast Burning Tree Street does not have accessible units.
Does 812 Northeast Burning Tree Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 812 Northeast Burning Tree Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 812 Northeast Burning Tree Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 812 Northeast Burning Tree Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Manor Homes of Arborwalk
1318 SW Manor Lake Dr
Lee's Summit, MO 64082
Residences at New Longview
3301 SW Kessler Dr
Lee's Summit, MO 64081
Meridian at View High
201 NW Kessler Drive
Lee's Summit, MO 64081
Parklane
817 NW Park Ln
Lee's Summit, MO 64063
Maple Estates North
920 Northeast Ridgeview Drive
Lee's Summit, MO 64086
Summit Square
789 NW Donovan Rd
Lee's Summit, MO 64086
The Donovan
837 Northwest Donovan Road
Lee's Summit, MO 64086
Maple Estates at 291
701 NE Ridgeview Dr
Lee's Summit, MO 64086

Similar Pages

Lee's Summit 1 BedroomsLee's Summit 2 Bedrooms
Lee's Summit Apartments with BalconyLee's Summit Apartments with Parking
Lee's Summit Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSIndependence, MO
Shawnee, KSBlue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MOGrandview, MO
Leavenworth, KSRaytown, MOLiberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

Donwtown Lee's Summit

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City