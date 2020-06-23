812 Northeast Burning Tree Street

Amenities

OUR GIFT TO YOU, receive a $500 gift card with a 12 month lease, terms and conditions apply upon move in. Now offering waived application fees for a limited time! Enter promo code DREAMHOME when applying. This beautiful home 3 bedroom and 2.5 bathroom home is located in Lakewood and is ready to be your new home. The living room features a wood burning fireplace along with stylish tile flooring that will easily compliment any decor. The formal dining room leads into the renovated kitchen which includes granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and a double pantry. The laundry room is conveniently located right off the kitchen in the half bath. All the bedrooms are upstairs with a full bath in the hallway. The master bedroom is spacious with dual closets and a large master bathroom that includes a jetted tub and separate shower room. To make this home even better it's completed with a finished basement and 2 car garage. The home also has a fenced in backyard to enjoy! If you have

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.