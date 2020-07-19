All apartments in Lee's Summit
612 NE Columbus St Unit B
612 NE Columbus St Unit B

612 NE Columbus St · No Longer Available
Location

612 NE Columbus St, Lee's Summit, MO 64063
Donwtown Lee's Summit

Amenities

air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
3 Bed - 2 Bath Duplex for Lease | Midwest Property Resources - Come see our this great 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom duplex unit! The multi-level floor plan includes: spacious living room/dining area and kitchen on main floor; master bedroom, guest bedroom, and full bathroom upstairs; newly finished basement with large living room, guest bedroom, and full bathroom.

See a virtual walk-thru video of this home at MidwestPropertyResources.com
?
**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help you save 5-15% your heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment.??

Midwest Property Resources specializes in bringingclean, well maintained properties to the market and pairing them with tenants that appreciate them. Visit MidwestPropertyResources.com/Vacancies/ to see a virtual walk-thru video tour view current properties, learn details, or click to schedule an in person showing!?Midwest Property Resources...."Live a Better Life"

(RLNE4812610)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 612 NE Columbus St Unit B have any available units?
612 NE Columbus St Unit B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lee's Summit, MO.
Is 612 NE Columbus St Unit B currently offering any rent specials?
612 NE Columbus St Unit B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 612 NE Columbus St Unit B pet-friendly?
No, 612 NE Columbus St Unit B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lee's Summit.
Does 612 NE Columbus St Unit B offer parking?
No, 612 NE Columbus St Unit B does not offer parking.
Does 612 NE Columbus St Unit B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 612 NE Columbus St Unit B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 612 NE Columbus St Unit B have a pool?
No, 612 NE Columbus St Unit B does not have a pool.
Does 612 NE Columbus St Unit B have accessible units?
No, 612 NE Columbus St Unit B does not have accessible units.
Does 612 NE Columbus St Unit B have units with dishwashers?
No, 612 NE Columbus St Unit B does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 612 NE Columbus St Unit B have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 612 NE Columbus St Unit B has units with air conditioning.
