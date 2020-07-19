612 NE Columbus St Unit B

Amenities

air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning Property Amenities

3 Bed - 2 Bath Duplex for Lease | Midwest Property Resources - Come see our this great 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom duplex unit! The multi-level floor plan includes: spacious living room/dining area and kitchen on main floor; master bedroom, guest bedroom, and full bathroom upstairs; newly finished basement with large living room, guest bedroom, and full bathroom.



See a virtual walk-thru video of this home at MidwestPropertyResources.com

?

**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help you save 5-15% your heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment.??



Midwest Property Resources specializes in bringingclean, well maintained properties to the market and pairing them with tenants that appreciate them. Visit MidwestPropertyResources.com/Vacancies/ to see a virtual walk-thru video tour view current properties, learn details, or click to schedule an in person showing!?Midwest Property Resources...."Live a Better Life"



(RLNE4812610)