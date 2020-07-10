601 NW Ward Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan hardwood floors w/d hookup Property Amenities courtyard parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/08b30d308c ---- You'll love the openness of this home with easy highway access to restaurants and shopping. Gleaming hardwood floors throughout and a family room with half bath downstairs. We love all the storage with shelving in the 1-car garage and the storage shed in the fully-fenced back yard. Take a look before it's gone! *$40 application fee *No evictions or felonies *Income needs to be 3 times the monthly rent *At least 1 year of positive rental history *Pets welcome (fees apply): pitbulls, rottweilers & dobermans with a temperament test *No smoking inside (outside areas okay) *Deposit is equal to 1 month's rent *Lease start dates are flexible within 14 days of placing the deposit *Resident is responsible for all utilities To apply online or for more information and photos on this, and other properties, visit us at www.333rent.com!