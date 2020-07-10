All apartments in Lee's Summit
601 NW Ward Lane
Last updated September 13 2019 at 3:41 AM

601 NW Ward Lane

601 Northwest Ward Lane · No Longer Available
Location

601 Northwest Ward Lane, Lee's Summit, MO 64063
Donwtown Lee's Summit

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/08b30d308c ---- You'll love the openness of this home with easy highway access to restaurants and shopping. Gleaming hardwood floors throughout and a family room with half bath downstairs. We love all the storage with shelving in the 1-car garage and the storage shed in the fully-fenced back yard. Take a look before it's gone! *$40 application fee *No evictions or felonies *Income needs to be 3 times the monthly rent *At least 1 year of positive rental history *Pets welcome (fees apply): pitbulls, rottweilers & dobermans with a temperament test *No smoking inside (outside areas okay) *Deposit is equal to 1 month's rent *Lease start dates are flexible within 14 days of placing the deposit *Resident is responsible for all utilities To apply online or for more information and photos on this, and other properties, visit us at www.333rent.com!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 601 NW Ward Lane have any available units?
601 NW Ward Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lee's Summit, MO.
What amenities does 601 NW Ward Lane have?
Some of 601 NW Ward Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 601 NW Ward Lane currently offering any rent specials?
601 NW Ward Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 601 NW Ward Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 601 NW Ward Lane is pet friendly.
Does 601 NW Ward Lane offer parking?
Yes, 601 NW Ward Lane offers parking.
Does 601 NW Ward Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 601 NW Ward Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 601 NW Ward Lane have a pool?
No, 601 NW Ward Lane does not have a pool.
Does 601 NW Ward Lane have accessible units?
No, 601 NW Ward Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 601 NW Ward Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 601 NW Ward Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 601 NW Ward Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 601 NW Ward Lane has units with air conditioning.

