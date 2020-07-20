516 NE Corder Unit A

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Updated 2 bedroom, 1 bath in Lee's Summit! - Fresh paint and carpet in this 2 bedroom, 1 bath duplex in Lee's Summit. You'll love to spacious deck overlooking the backyard. The home has a full basement and off street parking. Convenient location within walking distance to Lea Mckeighan Park! Washer & Dryer included!



**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help you save 5-15% your heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment.



(RLNE4956736)