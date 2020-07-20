All apartments in Lee's Summit
Find more places like 516 NE Corder Unit A.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lee's Summit, MO
/
516 NE Corder Unit A
Last updated June 20 2019 at 10:13 AM

516 NE Corder Unit A

516 Northeast Corder Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lee's Summit
See all
Donwtown Lee's Summit
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

516 Northeast Corder Street, Lee's Summit, MO 64063
Donwtown Lee's Summit

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Updated 2 bedroom, 1 bath in Lee's Summit! - Fresh paint and carpet in this 2 bedroom, 1 bath duplex in Lee's Summit. You'll love to spacious deck overlooking the backyard. The home has a full basement and off street parking. Convenient location within walking distance to Lea Mckeighan Park! Washer & Dryer included!

**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help you save 5-15% your heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment.

Midwest Property Resources specializes in bringing clean, well maintained properties to the market and pairing them with tenants that appreciate them. Visit MidwestPropertyResources.com/Vacancies/ to see a virtual walk-thru video tour, view current properties, learn details, or click to schedule an in person showing!?Midwest Property Resources...."Live a Better Life"

(RLNE4956736)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 516 NE Corder Unit A have any available units?
516 NE Corder Unit A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lee's Summit, MO.
What amenities does 516 NE Corder Unit A have?
Some of 516 NE Corder Unit A's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 516 NE Corder Unit A currently offering any rent specials?
516 NE Corder Unit A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 516 NE Corder Unit A pet-friendly?
Yes, 516 NE Corder Unit A is pet friendly.
Does 516 NE Corder Unit A offer parking?
Yes, 516 NE Corder Unit A offers parking.
Does 516 NE Corder Unit A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 516 NE Corder Unit A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 516 NE Corder Unit A have a pool?
No, 516 NE Corder Unit A does not have a pool.
Does 516 NE Corder Unit A have accessible units?
No, 516 NE Corder Unit A does not have accessible units.
Does 516 NE Corder Unit A have units with dishwashers?
No, 516 NE Corder Unit A does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 516 NE Corder Unit A have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 516 NE Corder Unit A has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Summit Ridge Apartments
701 NE Tudor Rd
Lee's Summit, MO 64086
The Manor Homes of Arborwalk
1318 SW Manor Lake Dr
Lee's Summit, MO 64082
New Longview
460 SW Longview Blvd
Lee's Summit, MO 64081
Parklane
817 NW Park Ln
Lee's Summit, MO 64063
The Charles
416 SE 3rd St
Lee's Summit, MO 64063
Summit Square
789 NW Donovan Rd
Lee's Summit, MO 64086
The Donovan
837 Northwest Donovan Road
Lee's Summit, MO 64086
Maple Estates at 291
701 NE Ridgeview Dr
Lee's Summit, MO 64086

Similar Pages

Lee's Summit 1 Bedroom ApartmentsLee's Summit 2 Bedroom Apartments
Lee's Summit Apartments with BalconiesLee's Summit Apartments with Pools
Lee's Summit Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSOlathe, KSLawrence, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSIndependence, MO
Shawnee, KSBlue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSRaytown, MOGladstone, MO
Leavenworth, KSLiberty, MOGrandview, MOBelton, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

Donwtown Lee's Summit

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City