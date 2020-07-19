410 Southeast Jackson Street

Amenities

Receive $300 off your first month's rent if leased and moved in before July 5th!

This Raised Ranch home is just perfect for you and its located in the highly desirable, award winning Lee's Summit School District! Home features an eat-in kitchen with lots of natural light, spacious deck, 2 car attached garage and a large back yard. Come put your own finishing touches on this adorable raised ranch. "Pets are welcome at all Conrex Homes! For a full explanation of our pet policy and rental criteria, please call 816-629-8440 or www.rentconrex.com. This property offers a self-showing option for your convenience! Make this house your home today!” CONREX does not ADVERTISE on CRAIGSLIST!

