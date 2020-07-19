All apartments in Lee's Summit
Find more places like 410 Southeast Jackson Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lee's Summit, MO
/
410 Southeast Jackson Street
Last updated July 1 2019 at 6:34 PM

410 Southeast Jackson Street

410 Southeast Jackson Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lee's Summit
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

410 Southeast Jackson Street, Lee's Summit, MO 64063

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Receive $300 off your first month's rent if leased and moved in before July 5th!
This Raised Ranch home is just perfect for you and its located in the highly desirable, award winning Lee's Summit School District! Home features an eat-in kitchen with lots of natural light, spacious deck, 2 car attached garage and a large back yard. Come put your own finishing touches on this adorable raised ranch. "Pets are welcome at all Conrex Homes! For a full explanation of our pet policy and rental criteria, please call 816-629-8440 or www.rentconrex.com. This property offers a self-showing option for your convenience! Make this house your home today!” CONREX does not ADVERTISE on CRAIGSLIST!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 410 Southeast Jackson Street have any available units?
410 Southeast Jackson Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lee's Summit, MO.
Is 410 Southeast Jackson Street currently offering any rent specials?
410 Southeast Jackson Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 410 Southeast Jackson Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 410 Southeast Jackson Street is pet friendly.
Does 410 Southeast Jackson Street offer parking?
Yes, 410 Southeast Jackson Street offers parking.
Does 410 Southeast Jackson Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 410 Southeast Jackson Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 410 Southeast Jackson Street have a pool?
No, 410 Southeast Jackson Street does not have a pool.
Does 410 Southeast Jackson Street have accessible units?
No, 410 Southeast Jackson Street does not have accessible units.
Does 410 Southeast Jackson Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 410 Southeast Jackson Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 410 Southeast Jackson Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 410 Southeast Jackson Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Find a Sublet
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Summit Ridge Apartments
701 NE Tudor Rd
Lee's Summit, MO 64086
The Manor Homes of Arborwalk
1318 SW Manor Lake Dr
Lee's Summit, MO 64082
Residences at New Longview
3301 SW Kessler Dr
Lee's Summit, MO 64081
Meridian at View High
201 NW Kessler Drive
Lee's Summit, MO 64081
Parklane
817 NW Park Ln
Lee's Summit, MO 64063
The Charles
416 SE 3rd St
Lee's Summit, MO 64063
The Donovan
837 Northwest Donovan Road
Lee's Summit, MO 64086
Maple Estates at 291
701 NE Ridgeview Dr
Lee's Summit, MO 64086

Similar Pages

Lee's Summit 1 BedroomsLee's Summit 2 Bedrooms
Lee's Summit Apartments with BalconiesLee's Summit Apartments with Pools
Lee's Summit Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSOlathe, KSLawrence, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSIndependence, MO
Shawnee, KSBlue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSRaytown, MOGladstone, MO
Leavenworth, KSLiberty, MOGrandview, MOBelton, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

Donwtown Lee's Summit

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City