3540 NE Independence Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3540 NE Independence Ave

3540 Northeast Independence Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3540 Northeast Independence Avenue, Lee's Summit, MO 64064
Woods Chapel Acres

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
internet access
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
3540 NE Independence Ave Available 02/11/19 Coming Soon! - A Lee Summit Rarity! - 3540 NE Independence Ave
Lees Summit, MO
3 bed/1.5 bath
COMING SOON!

Lovely townhouse in fantastic neighborhood with elementary school in walking distance. Clean and quiet end unit with three large bedrooms, 1.5 bath. Cozy fireplace in the open living, dining and kitchen area. Master bedroom has vaulted ceilings and walk-in closet. Newer carpet and vinyl throughout. One car garage, unfenced back patio area. Tenant responsible for all utilities and trash service. Lawn care provided. Sits in a great little neighborhood just off of 291 Hwy and Woods Chapel Road in Lee's Summit.

Working with Ad Astra Property Management is simple. We do most things electronically via email and phone. You will find it easier if you have access to the internet, a smart phone/computer, and a checking account/debit card to move forward. Applications are completed online and are a nonrefundable $35 which can be paid online at the time of applying. Your application is only considered complete once you fill out ALL of the requested information and submit your 3 most recent pay stubs along with a copy of your photo ID. If you are applying with others, your applications are only complete once all parties have submitted all of this information. All applicants are subject to credit and background checks. We do not have any owners at this time that are currently accepting section 8 housing vouchers.

Offered by Ad Astra Realty, Inc. visit http://www.adastrarealty.com for the most up to date information, application requirements, pictures and processes. 18 month minimum lease required. Kitchen appliances included. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn care. No smoking allowed in home, garage or basement.

Pets allowed with additional non-refundable fee of $275 plus $30/mo rent rate increase for the first pet and $15 for each additional pet. We do not allow Pitbulls, Rottweilers, German Shepards, or Dobermans.

If you would like to speak to our Leasing Manager directly you are welcome to call/text 913-289-3315.

(RLNE4646296)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

