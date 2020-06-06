All apartments in Lee's Summit
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2512 NE Old Paint Rd

2512 Northeast Old Paint Road · No Longer Available
Location

2512 Northeast Old Paint Road, Lee's Summit, MO 64086
Richardson Ranch

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
2512 NE Old Paint Rd in Lees Summit is a beautiful 5 bedroom 3.5 bath two story home for rent in Lee's Summit MO for $1,700.00 a month. This property has granite countertops with hardwood floors on the main level and a gas fireplace in the lower level family room. Washer & dryer hook up on the bedroom level. Large fenced in backyard and is pet friendly upon approval with a large two car garage. Gas, electric, water are the responsibility of the tenant and renter's insurance is required. For more information contact scott@premiereproperty.com or call 913.283.7125 cell 636.887.6769.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2512 NE Old Paint Rd have any available units?
2512 NE Old Paint Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lee's Summit, MO.
What amenities does 2512 NE Old Paint Rd have?
Some of 2512 NE Old Paint Rd's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2512 NE Old Paint Rd currently offering any rent specials?
2512 NE Old Paint Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2512 NE Old Paint Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 2512 NE Old Paint Rd is pet friendly.
Does 2512 NE Old Paint Rd offer parking?
Yes, 2512 NE Old Paint Rd does offer parking.
Does 2512 NE Old Paint Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2512 NE Old Paint Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2512 NE Old Paint Rd have a pool?
No, 2512 NE Old Paint Rd does not have a pool.
Does 2512 NE Old Paint Rd have accessible units?
No, 2512 NE Old Paint Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 2512 NE Old Paint Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2512 NE Old Paint Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 2512 NE Old Paint Rd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2512 NE Old Paint Rd has units with air conditioning.
