Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

2512 NE Old Paint Rd in Lees Summit is a beautiful 5 bedroom 3.5 bath two story home for rent in Lee's Summit MO for $1,700.00 a month. This property has granite countertops with hardwood floors on the main level and a gas fireplace in the lower level family room. Washer & dryer hook up on the bedroom level. Large fenced in backyard and is pet friendly upon approval with a large two car garage. Gas, electric, water are the responsibility of the tenant and renter's insurance is required. For more information contact scott@premiereproperty.com or call 913.283.7125 cell 636.887.6769.